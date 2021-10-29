Rachel Riley's baby bump trick impresses fans as she shares exciting update Countdown presenter Rachel is pregnant with her second child

Pregnant Rachel Riley, who is due to give birth soon, has posed on Instagram using her baby bump as a table for cupcakes – and we're so here for it!

The Countdown presenter balanced a plate of personalised treats on her growing bump as she made a very exciting announcement on Thursday – that her new book is out now. The presenter wrote: "It's publication day!!! Which means my new maths book #AtSixesAndSevens beat my baby out into the world, but still, at least I have somewhere to put my cupcakes

"I'm hoping it'll inspire maths positivity and build the confidence of anyone who wants to go back and tackle this subject, from the basics, right up to GCSE stuff. Thanks to everyone who's bought it, can't wait to hear what you think!"

Rachel shares genius bump table - and we're impressed!

One fan joked: "I'm not sure what's more impressive – the book or the position of the plate," while another added: "Hopefully 'release' day for you ASAP #cmonbaby," referring to Rachel's due date.

In a previous post, Rachel explained more about the book, writing: "Packed with easy to learn tips & tricks and examples to help your maths skills each and every day, it’s fun, empowering and, I hope, helpful!" A lot of fans seem to be keen to buy the book and get involved.

One said: "I'm studying now and I'm really excited to get my hands on this!" Others added: "Congratulations Rachel," "Can't wait to get my copy," and: "Definitely getting this! [heart emoji]."

Rachel and Pasha already have a daughter together

Many followers will now be awaiting Rachel's next social media post, hopefully announcing the arrival of her little one.

The 35-year-old is expecting her second child with her husband, Pasha Kovalev, a former Strictly dancer who she met on the show back in 2013.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Maven, in June 2019 and tied the knot in Las Vegas that same year.

