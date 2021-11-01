Amanda Holden and daughter Hollie don matching hairstyles for incredible Halloween transformation The duo looked spooky good!

Amanda Holden and her daughter Hollie, nine, went all out this Halloween and underwent an incredible transformation that saw them don matching black and white hairstyles.

The radio presenter's chosen outfit for this year was none other than 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella de Vil, whilst her daughter Hollie dressed up as Emma Stone's Estella von Hellman, from Disney's 2021 Cruella.

WATCH: Amanda and Hollie in their epic Halloween costumes

Whilst Amanda opted for a head-to-toe leather ensemble with a faux-Dalmatian fur throw over her left shoulder, Hollie wore a grey uniform dress with pleated skirt, a blazer that's covered in hand-drawn doodles and a maroon and white striped tie.

"Happy Halloween #CruellaDeVil #HRH potentially 'a very awkward situation' as ambassador of my beloved @battersea," Amanda joked alongside two incredible pictures of mother and daughter.

Mother and daughter looked incredible in their Halloween costumes

Friends and fans loved the costume which was created thanks to the help of Amanda's glam squad.

"Hollie is serving up the attitude sauce! Love love love," said Amanda's radio co-presenter Ashley Roberts.

"Excellent choice dahling," wrote Irish actress Victoria Smurfit, whilst a fan added: "You both look brilliant!"

The 50-year-old star donned her first Halloween costume of the year on Friday when she and Ashley both dressed as the twins from The Shining.

Amanda enlisted her glam squad to make their costume the best

The 1980 horror film starring Jack Nicholson features a spooky set of twins and Amanda and Ashley channelled them perfectly in their baby blue silk dresses with peter pan collars teamed with white stockings. The dresses were accessorised with pink ribbons around the middle, while the stars wore black court shoes and matching pink clips in their hair.

Their makeup was ghoulishly done with white face paint giving them a suitably dead look and very dark eyes for further creepiness.

In one shot, Jamie Theakston appeared behind them, playing Jack, wielding his iconic axe and with an uncanny menacing look on his face.