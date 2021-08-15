Amanda Holden shares rare picture of lookalike mum – and she's stunning We now know Amanda's secret to her youthful looks…

Amanda Holden has got to be the most incredibly youthful 50-year-old we've ever seen – and it turns out she got it from her mama. The Britain's Got Talent star, who is enjoying a family holiday with her husband Chris Hughes and daughters Hollie and Lexi, shared a picture of her lookalike mum Judith, 71, joining them on a boat trip this Saturday.

The star's mother looked incredible in a black swimsuit, flashing a beaming smile and showing off her smooth complexion, amazing bone structure and glossy locks. The family resemblance was clear!

The gorgeous family snap also saw Hollie, nine, rocking a bright orange sundress and Lexi, 15, sporting a funky bandana.

Amanda simply captioned the photo: "Their Nanny arrived. #mymama #holiday #family". Judging from the big smiles all around, it looks like they're having a fabulous time on their European getaway.

The Heart Breakfast presenter has been sharing snippets from their neverending summer holiday over the past few weeks, including a number of stunning bikini photos.

Last week, she posed in a gorgeous white mini dress as she took a boat ride on her way to a family dinner, making her fans green with envy.

Amanda has also shared several lovely photos of her two daughters. She caused a stir when she posted the most precious sunset photo of herself with her mini-mes last month.

The post was a hit with her followers, who all rushed to compliment her "gorgeous family".

Meanwhile, the TV star boasts an incredibly close bond with her mum Judith and her stepfather Leslie, 75, so it's no surprise they have joined them on their trip.

She is estranged from her biological father, Frank Holden, revealing in her 2013 autobiography that her dad had abandoned her family when she was four.

She wrote: "When he was home [he] spent all his available cash on booze and was only focused on where his next drink was coming from.

"Not only that, but he was impossible to live with in every way. He would leave home for hours at a time, often staying out all night and returning drunk the next day."