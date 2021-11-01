Heavily pregnant Rachel Riley reveals second baby is 10 days overdue The Countdown star is expecting her second baby

Rachel Riley has revealed her second baby is at least ten days overdue. Taking to Twitter to respond to her Countdown colleague Susie Dent's 'word of the day' tweet, the expectant star told her fans on Sunday that her unborn child was expected to arrive around 21 October.

"Word of the day is 'nidificate': to build a warm, cosy nest and settle there for the foreseeable," tweeted Dictionary Corner's Susie.

Upon seeing the apt post, Rachel replied: "10 days past due date. This is perfect [laughing face emoji]."

Fans were quick to sympathise, with one writing: "Aww those days over are the worst! My daughter ended up 14 days over - we went in for induction and I was at 4cm, so they didn't bother! Good luck!"

Another remarked: "Feel for you. I remember the bump skin being so tight by that stage, loads of body cream needed. And baths. Wishing you all a safe and speedy arrival soon!"

Rachel is no doubt looking forward to welcoming her second child soon. The star, who is married to former Strictly dancer Pasha Kovalev, met her husband on the set of the BBC show and the couple went on to tie the knot in Las Vegas a few months before their daughter Maven was born in December 2019.

Rachel and Pasha are already parents to little Maven

In a recent chat with HELLO!, Rachel shared her excitement and confessed how she is looking forward to a big family Christmas this year.

"We're so excited to be able to plan a proper family Christmas at our house in London this year with all the family, the grandparents and of course, the newest arrival," she said.

"It'll be an exciting one for Maven as she'll be much more aware this year. It's strange to think that by Christmas, we'll be a family of four!"

