Harry Kane pictured in adorable photos with daughters after date night with wife Kate The England striker is a doting father-of-three

Following a star-studded night at the Pride of Britain Awards, England captain Harry Kane and his wife, Kate, enjoyed a wholesome Halloween evening with their three children - and the photo is so heartwarming.

SEE: Harry Kane's family: Who are the England captain's wife and children?

All eyes were on the Tottenham Hotspur striker as he attended the Daily Mirror's event on Saturday evening. The father-of-four donned a smart double-breasted suit jacket and tie whilst Kate looked stunning in an elegant black satin ballgown. The duo left the London Grosvenor Hotel hand-in-hand, looking perfectly coordinated in their stylish all-black ensembles.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince William consoles a heartbroken Prince George at the Euros 2020

Their glamorous date night was soon replaced with family fun as the pair took their children, Ivy, four, Vivienne Jane, two, and Louis, ten months, trick or treating for Halloween.

Harry took his daughters trick or treating on Halloween night

Taking to Instagram to share a photo of the sweet occasion, Kate posted a Story of Harry walking hand-in-hand with his two girls, who donned matching red fluffy coats with pink hearts.

In the photo that showed Ivy and Vivenne Jane holding pumpkin lanterns, the doting mother-of-three penned: "Happy Halloween".

The footballer attended the Pride of Britain awards with his wife

The Tottenham striker proposed to his wife back in July 2017 at the age of just 23 when the couple were away on holiday together in Barbados.

SEE: Harry Kane's £17million home with wife Katie is out of this world

READ: Harry Kane's wife Kate reveals she had TWO wedding dresses

Harry previously joked that he would not cry on his wedding day and that he would only shed tears if England won a trophy.

He said: "I always wind my missus up that I'd cry if we won a trophy with England. And she said if you don't cry when I walk down the aisle then she won't go through with it! I'm not a crier, I'm not someone who cries a lot. My missus has probably never seen me cry. So we'll have to see what comes first." So sweet!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.