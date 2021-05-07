Coleen and Wayne Rooney's new mansion could be a five-star hotel The former England footballer is building a new home

Wayne Rooney and his wife Coleen live in a beautiful house in Cheshire that is said to be worth £6million, but they are also currently building their dream mansion nearby – and it's set to be pretty unbelievable.

The couple, who are parents to sons Kai, Klay, Kit and Cass, are reportedly planning to move to a six-bedroom house which is set in its own secluded spot behind a lake.

Worth an estimated £20million, the estate will come complete with plenty of security, following an attempted burglary at their former home in 2016, and luxurious features that would be expected at a five-star hotel.

We're talking a spacious 40 acres with a snooker room, a home cinema, indoor swimming pool, an underground spa, wine cellar, a stable area with space for 14 horses, and, of course, a football pitch for the former England footballer to play with his sons, according to the Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, it was also recently reported by The Sun that Wayne is taking inspiration from one of his favourite jazz bars, Puffin’ Rooms in Liverpool, to create his own whisky and cigar room.

The couple are building a new six-bedroom home

It certainly would have come in handy over the past year, after the coronavirus pandemic saw bars and restaurants close their doors!

The couple's house has supposedly been in construction for three years, but the completion has been slowed down by the outbreak of COVID-19.

Wayne and Coleen currently live in Cheshire with their four sons

While they wait for their new property to be ready, Coleen and Wayne have a stunning home decorated with neutral furnishings throughout.

This includes a white kitchen with grey mosaic tiles, a dining table with leather chairs and a living room complete with a large plush velvet corner sofa.

Although their current garden has plenty of space for their four sons to play in, we have no doubt that they are looking forward to enjoying the expansive grounds and impressive outdoor features of their new home.

