Helen George makes impassioned plea for pregnant women ahead of welcoming second baby The Call the Midwife star is expecting her second child

Helen George has made an impassioned plea encouraging employers to stop telling expectant mothers how long they can work for.

The Call the Midwife star, who is due to welcome her second child with partner Jack Ashton in December, spoke about the trials certain women can face at last week's RHS Chelsea flower show.

"It's about keeping women working if they want to during their pregnancy – because a lot of women are hidden away in the back room when they are pregnant," she said, via The Express.

"But if you want to keep on working then you should be able to and there shouldn't be anyone who limits that.

"I am in a really strong position to be able to do that in my chosen job and this drama and I think it doesn't happen very often. Lots of actresses get sacked for being pregnant."

On the day, Helen - who plays nurse Trixie Franklin in the beloved BBC period drama - was joined by her partner and former co-star Jack as she opened the Florence Nightingale Garden.

Helen and partner Jack Ashton at this year's Chelsea Flower Show

She also confirmed that her second baby is "supposed to be a Christmas baby". Of her pregnancy, the star added: "It's OK at the minute and we are just keeping our eye on [the ICP] and I've got good support around me so I know where to go to if it persists. I am lucky in that Call The Midwife is a lovely place to work and be pregnant."

During her first pregnancy with daughter Wren, the Birmingham-born beauty developed Intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy (ICP) which is a potentially serious liver disorder that can develop in pregnancy.

