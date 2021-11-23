David Tennant's wife Georgia gets real about breastfeeding with empowering photo Georgia Tennant is proudly open about her breastfeeding journey

David Tennant's wife Georgia is easily one of the coolest celebrity mothers out there, from taking a stand against the stigma of public breastfeeding to surprising her children with the most epic birthday cakes, Georgia Tennant is certainly a mama we aspire to be.

The mother-of-five took to Instagram on Tuesday to share an empowering photo of herself breastfeeding her youngest child, Birdie. Georgia was pictured in her laundry room, sitting on the floor while nursing her daughter, looking down lovingly at the two-year-old. Georgia and David's dog, Myrtle, was sat in front of the mother-daughter duo, sparking a flurry of comic hashtags from Georgia in the caption.

"Attention seeking b***h", penned the star, followed by several hashtags: "#breastfeeding #dog #notbreastfeedingdog #illdoatoddlerbutidrawthelineatdog #myrtletennant #cantbelievethathastagalreadyexists".

Fans were quick to comment on the star's hilarious hashtags, with one fan writing: "Always livin for your hashtags, best mumma ever!".

Georgia shared the candid photo to her Instagram

Another fan penned: "You made my day, coolest mama on the planet", as a third sweetly shared: "We've all been there… backed against a tumble dryer with a hugely non-comprehending dog in situ... how we roll!"

Georgia's empowering photo may have been met with a positive response, but her breastfeeding posts haven't always been popular on social media.

Last October, the doting mother shared a photo of herself nursing her daughter, but noticed the picture had been removed for "sexual content" by Facebook.

Georgia re-shared the snap on Instagram and said: "@facebook just removed this photo because it violated their policy on sexual images. "Sort your [explicit] out @zuck or I'll come round there and squirt you in the eye." She also added the hashtags #breastfeeding and #ifyouthinkthisissexualitmaybeyouthatistheissue?

The mother-of-five has been praised for her efforts to normalise breastfeeding online

Fans of Georgia rushed to post comments, with many sympathising with the actress.

"Since when is feeding a baby sexual I don’t understand the virtual world sometimes," wrote one follower, while another remarked: "This photo just shows one of the most natural things a woman’s body can do. Also one of the oldest things to ever exists. I definitely see nothing wrong with that! The issue is definitely them!"

