10 rare photos of Peter Andre's adorable children The family-of-six have so much fun together

Singer Peter Andre first found fame with his hit Mysterious Girl in 1996 and 'that' waterfall scene. Since then he's gone on to star in I'm a Celebrity and become one of Britain's best-loved TV stars.

Peter is a father of four children: he shares son, Junior, 16, and daughter Princess, 14, with his ex-wife Katie Price, and his younger children, Amelia, seven, and son Theo, five, with his second wife, Emily MacDonagh.

WATCH: Peter Andre shares clip of youngest son Theo

Peter and Emily met in 2012 and the couple married in 2016 at Mamhead House near Exeter.

While Peter often shares photos of his older children on his Instagram page, any pictures featuring Amelia and Theo only show the children from behind to protect their privacy.

See 10 rare photos of Peter Andre's four children below…

Family night out

Peter, Emily, Junior and Princess looked seriously glam at the Pride of Britain Awards in 2021 at London's Grosvenor House Hotel. We loved the ladies' chic dresses and the guys' smart suits.

Peter and Princess

Dad Peter shared this sweet snap with his Instagram followers, writing: "Can I be more proud of you my daughter? Btw, I don’t know what she did to this picture, but one thing's for sure, she is NOT wearing makeup. And damn you made me look good. Anyways, love you so much @officialprincess_andre."

Hampton Court fun

The famous family enjoyed a day out at Hampton Court Palace in the spring.

Peter wrote: "Absolutely wonderful day at Hampton court. So nice to be out and see people and be with family. Amazing. Love you England. Believe it or not Junior stayed at home to revise for his exams.......I know."

Dad and Junior larking around

What a fun photo! Peter has a laugh at home with son Junior, telling his fans: "You’ll be carrying me soon son..... @officialjunior_andre."

Brother and sister hugs!

Aw, what an adorable photo of Junior and Amelia. Peter captioned the snap: "The love between these two is awesome :)) @officialjunior_andre and Amelia."

Christmas time

Peter, Emily, Amelia and Theo looked so festive in this photo outside their home in 2020.

The star wrote: "There’s no better way to get into the festive spirit than enjoying The Snowman with your family! This year, we’re joining The Snowman Winter Window campaign to encourage families across the UK to create their very own magical window and raise money for children’s hospice charities @chestnuttreehouse and @togetherforshortlives."

Peter and Theo get arty

A rare snap of Peter with his youngest son, Theo, as they celebrated the 75th anniversary year of Thomas & Friends and International Friendship Day.

The singer said: "Hundreds of children around the UK, including Mills and Theo, have drawn a picture of themselves with their best friend, and all of these pictures have been used to form this incredible image of Thomas by @nathanwyburnart. What a way to bring friends together! #ad."

Princess and Junior on holiday

Peter shared this family photo on social media and wrote: "This two :)) #australia. Last week in Oz meant so much to us. Seeing my mum and dad and sister was incredible. @officialjunior_andre @the.beauty.couture."

Mum and son time

A very rare picture of mum Emily with her son Theo as the pair played doctors. Peter said: "Hmm wonder what he wants to be when he’s older. Dr Theodore James sounds kind of cool I think."

Amelia visits a farm

Such a cute snap! Young Amelia has fun feeding a goat some milk on a day out. Peter wrote: "Now Amelia’s turn :))."

