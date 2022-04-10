Peter Andre's fans share excitement after star posts cryptic message about son Junior The 16-year-old budding star is starting a music career

Peter Andre is every inch the doting dad, and never holds back from sharing his childrens' achievements with fans on social media.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the father-of-four penned a cryptic message alongside a heartwarming photo of himself with his 16-year-old son, Junior. The throwback photo pictured the Mysterious Girl singer on stage with his son, who looked up at his dad as he took to the mic.

"Your turn very very soon. Exciting. Let’s go son @officialjunior_andre," Peter captioned the photo, adding the hashtags: "#proud #imwithyou #everystepoftheway #fatherandson".

Fans were quick to react to Peter's heartfelt post, rushing to the comments to share their support for Junior's future.

Junior replied to his dad's post with the comment "Inspirational"

"Junior you have the best mentor in the world (Your Dad)," commented one fan, as another penned: "You're going to smash it junior!! Your dad is still doing so now!! Like father like son."

Agreeing in the comments, a third fan added: "Like Father like son!!! He is a wonderful young man!! You must be so proud Peter!!"

Junior shares an incredibly close relationship with his dad, so it's no wonder the budding star is keen to follow in his dad's inspirational footsteps.

The 16-year-old son of Peter and Katie Price is believed to be launching a new single ahead of his highly-anticipated music career.

Junior is very excited about his future career in music

Speaking about his son's success, Peter previously told HELLO!: "As a parent, I got so incredibly close with [my children] during lockdown. Little Theo especially.

"Junior on the third lockdown started to get into his music and eight months later he's signed to Columbia records – so for him, that time was brilliant."

