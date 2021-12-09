Victoria Beckham's Elf on the Shelf idea for Harper is the best The former Spice Girl got creative

Parents up and down the country will currently be in the midst of Elf on the Shelf chaos – trying to think up new cheeky ideas for their elves to get up to each night.

The Beckham family look to be 'doing the elves' this year too, with mum Victoria sharing a photo of one of their elves on her Instagram Stories – and we love her idea. "Movie night for Elf and Posh!" wrote the former Spice Girls member the snap.

In the picture, we see a very sneaky looking elf cosying up to Victoria's 'Posh' doll (Victoria was known as Posh Spice in the group). The cute couple link arms as they sit beneath the Christmas tree with a mobile phone next to them.

We bet Victoria's daughter Harper, 10, loved finding the elf on a date with Posh!

For anyone new to Elf on the Shelf… the festive phenomenon involves two toy elves joining your household for the countdown to Christmas, and the pair report back to Santa each day on whether your children have been good or not. They also get up to silly antics overnight - think snow angels in flour, climbing the Christmas tree etc.

Meanwhile, dad David has been spending time with his daughter outdoors and took to his Instagram page to tell fans all about it.

Besides a photo of the pair dressed in country attire, complete with a flat cap for Harper, David wrote: "Daddy’s little helper… Harper and I planted some trees to join @queensgreencanopy in celebrating The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee."

It's been a busy time for Harper recently, as she recently celebrated taking her 11+ exam. "11+ over!" Victoria remarked on Instagram, alongside a series of fingers-crossed and party emojis.

It is yet to be revealed which grammar or private school the youngster has applied for. The exam, which is taken by children in their final year of primary education, are used by both state-funded grammar schools and many private schools to identify the most academically-able children.

