David Beckham bitten by daughter Harper in hilarious mishap - details

David Beckham often shares sweet family moments with his and wife Victoria's ten-year-old daughter Harper Seven on social media. Yet the football star's latest photo proved parenting doesn't always go to plan - especially when tickling is involved.

Taking to Instagram on Monday to share a photo of himself looking rather battered and bruised, David posed shirtless with a bloody nose and bloodshot eyes. Revealing Harper was the reason behind his out-of-the-ordinary appearance, the doting dad told fans his accident was caused after the father-daughter duo got caught in a tickle showdown.

WATCH: David Beckham teaches his daughter Harper how to make breakfast

"Note to self, when tickling your daughter don't put your nose near her mouth," penned David over the photo. Ouch!

As he posed shirtless, several of the star's neck and chest tattoos were visible in the snap - many of which are dedicated to his family.

David shared the photo of his bloody nose with fans

According to Men's Health, David wears two tattoos for his daughter, the name "Harper: inked in cursive text sits below the words "Pretty Lady" inked on the right hand side of his neck.

When they're not caught in an accidental tickle match, David and Harper's relationship is easily one of the sweetest when it comes to celebrity families.

Proving just how close their bond is, Victoria Beckham gave fans a glimpse inside her and David's morning routine at £31million London home with Harper last week.

Victoria filmed her daughter standing at the hob alongside doting dad David as he coached her about how to make the perfect boiled egg, ready for a hearty pre-school breakfast. How sweet!

David and Harper share an incredibly close bond

In the video, David could be seen guiding his daughter as she used tongs to place an egg into a pan of simmering water.

Looking incredibly proud of herself, Harper beamed at her mum behind the camera as she announced: "Harper is cooking eggs with daddy."

