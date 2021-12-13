Jamie Redknapp's newborn son Raphael is his mini-me in adorable snap The baby boy is just three weeks old

Jamie Redknapp and his wife Frida Andersson as clearly still on cloud nine after welcoming their first child together – a son named Raphael.

The proud mother-of-five took to Instagram on Monday and shared the most adorable picture of her baby and fans are convinced he is Jamie's mini-me.

"Raphael," Frida simply wrote alongside the photo, which showed the three-week-old looking at the camera and covered with a grey blanket whilst Frida has her hand next to his face.

Of course, proud dad Jamie was quick to comment a love heart emoji, but others couldn't help but comment on their likeness.

Frida shared a gorgeous close-up photo of her son

"He looks like u," one follower told Jamie, whilst another remarked: "Spit of Jamie! He's gorgeous xxx."

A third compared Raphael to Jamie's youngest son with former wife Louise Redknapp, Beau. "His little beauty image of beau I think," they wrote.

"So like Jamie at the mo....I think," a fourth declared.

The adorable snap of Raphael comes just days after Jamie revealed the exact moment proud grandmother Sandra was introduced to her grandson – and it was love at first sight!

Sandra was seen cradling the infant in her arms as she tenderly gazed down at him, with Jamie's brother Mark looking on.

Raphael is Jamie's third son, he shares Charley and Beau with Louise

Jamie sweetly captioned the snap: "This makes me so happy. First time Raphael met his nanny and uncle Mark."

The star's fans were loving the snap, with one writing: "Beautiful baby lovely pictures." A second enthused: "Aww he's absolutely gorgeous" while a third commented: "Beautiful, happy Christmas and healthy new year."

Meanwhile, Jamie and Frida, who started dating in 2019 and tied the knot in October, revealed that they had pulled out all the stops for their first Christmas with their little boy.

On Monday, the Swedish model took to Instagram to show off the couple's magical Christmas tree, which was beautifully decorated with fairy lights, pinecones and gold and green baubles.