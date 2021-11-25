Jamie Redknapp's wife Frida reveals adorable nickname for new son Raphael The couple welcomed their first son this week

Jamie and Frida Redknapp are on cloud nine after welcoming their first child together, a son named Raphael Anders Redknapp.

The couple took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce the happy news, with the footballer sharing the first picture.

Hours later, it was Frida who took to social media to share several adorable snaps featuring Raphael, including one of him alongside her daughter Amanda, who never appears on social media.

"Our Viking has arrived," she said, revealed their adorable nickname for the newborn.

Frida and Jamie with baby Raphael

"Feeling beyond blessed to have welcomed this precious little boy, Raphael Anders Redknapp, to our family. A big thank you to all the wonderful doctors and nurses at Chelsea Westminister Hospital," she added.

The proud new mum also updated her Instagram bio, adding: "Mamma to 5 precious kiddies."

Fans of the Swedish model loved the personal snaps, with one writing: "Oh my goodness, look at all that hair! Huge congrats on the safe arrival of your beautiful boy."

Frida's daughter Amanda with her baby brother

A second added: "He's such a beautiful baby and your wife looks radiant. Congratulations Jamie x," whilst a third remarked: "Big congratulations to everyone. Would like to say that you are the Viking with 5 children," to which Frida replied: "haha! Maybe I am a little Viking."

Jamie and Friday's new baby comes just weeks after the couple tied the knot at Chelsea Registry Office in London.

For their surprise nuptials, the 37-year-old bride looked picture perfect in a stunning off-shoulder white dress which highlighted her blossoming baby bump, while Jamie, 48, put on a dapper display in a slick navy suit with white shirt and black tie.

Jamie is already a father to his sons Charley, 17, and Beau, 13 - both of whom he shares wife ex-wife Louise Redknapp.

Frida, on the other hand, has four children from her marriage to American hedge fund tycoon Jonathan Lourie.