Jamie Redknapp shares adorable photo with newborn son Raphael - and he's already taking after his dad! Jamie is a proud dad-of-three

Jamie Redknapp shared the sweetest behind-the-scenes glimpse of life with his new son to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, and the little boy is already taking after his dad in one major way!

The former footballer is known for his sartorial prowess, often showing up to events and TV appearances in sharply tailored suits.

Little Raphael, who Jamie and his wife Frida Andersson welcomed last month, might be too young to follow in his dad's footsteps just yet, but Jamie introduced the little boy to some stylish fashion in an adorable photo that showed the star posing next to a row of suits and smart boots while holding his youngest child in his arms.

"Lil man picking out some suits from @thom_sweeney," the dad-of-three quipped. "Start them young [heart emoji]."

Earlier in the week, the 48-year-old and Frida, who started dating in 2019 and tied the knot in October, revealed that they had pulled out all the stops for their first Christmas with their little boy.

Jamie shared the sweet photo of Raphael to social media

On Monday, the Swedish model took to Instagram to show off the couple's magical Christmas tree, which was beautifully decorated with fairy lights, pinecones and gold and green baubles.

No doubt the couple will spend time over the festive season celebrating their new arrival, who is their first child together.

Jamie shares his older sons Charles, 17, and Beau, 13, with his ex-wife, singer Louise Redknapp.

The couple tied the knot in October

Frida, meanwhile, has four other children from her marriage to American hedge fund tycoon Jonathan Lourie.

Shortly after his youngest son's birth, A League of Their Own star Jamie shared Raphael's first baby photo to Instagram. "Meet Raphael Anders Redknapp, we're so in love, mum is doing so well too," he captioned the image.

He went on: "We can't thank the amazing doctors and nurses at the Chelsea and Westminster enough. So excited for him to meet my boys."

