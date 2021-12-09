Boris Johnson and wife Carrie announce the arrival of their second child The Prime Minister's wife revealed her pregnancy news in July

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie have announced the arrival of their second child, a "healthy baby girl".

In a statement, released on Thursday morning, a spokeswoman for the couple said: "The Prime Minister and Mrs Johnson are delighted to announce the birth of a healthy baby girl at a London hospital earlier today.

"Both mother and daughter are doing very well. The couple would like to thank the brilliant NHS maternity team for all their care and support."

The pair, who tied the knot in May, are already proud parents to son Wilfred, who was born in April 2020.

Meanwhile, Boris already has four grown-up children with his second wife Marina Wheeler, who the politician parted ways from in 2018 after 25 years of marriage. He also has a daughter with Helen Macintyre, who is an art consultant.

Carrie, 33, announced she was pregnant with the couple's second child in July this year. At the time, she also revealed she had a miscarriage earlier in the year.

The couple have welcomed their second child together

"At the beginning of the year, I had a miscarriage which left me heartbroken," she wrote on social media. "I feel incredibly blessed to be pregnant again but I’ve also felt like a bag of nerves.

"Fertility issues can be really hard for many people, particularly when on platforms like Instagram it can look like everything is only ever going well."

She added: "I found it a real comfort to hear from people who had also experienced loss so I hope that in some very small way sharing this might help others too." Alongside her heartfelt caption, Carrie also posted a picture of a blue pram Christmas decoration.

