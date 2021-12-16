Dwayne Johnson shares hilarious video of daughter to mark her birthday This is so sweet!

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is a doting dad to three daughters, Simone, 20, Jasmine, six and Tiana, three, and on Thursday he celebrated Jasmine's sixth birthday.

And to mark her special day, the Fast and the Furious star shared a rare photo and video of his young girl, who he affectionately calls "Jazzy". In the photo, the doting dad poses next to his young girl as she holds a giant golden egg. Jazzy looked incredibly sweet in the photo in a floral top and she also had her nails painted, with some splodges of blue and red seen decorating her fingernails.

WATCH: Dwayne Johnson shares very rare video of daughter Jazzy

The video showed just how close a relationship the father and daughter have as the former WWE wrestler allowed his young girl to doodle all over his face!

The father-of-three questioned his daughter's artistry, as he loudly wondered why she'd decided to draw an eyeball on his forehead, saying that it didn't sound like a "good idea".

The clip showed a small insight into the Hollywood star's house, and Jazzy's playroom looked insane. It almost resembled a school with three plastic chairs alongside a whiteboard in which a game of tic-tac-toe had been played.

But in his caption, he wrote the sweetest message for Jazzy, which melted the hearts of his fans.

Jazzy doodled all over her dad

He wrote: "Happy Birthday Jazzy!!! My baby girl turns 6 years old today. Strong, sweet, independent, happy, creative, confident and most importantly ~ loving and kind.

He then joked: "And a WICKED sense of humor. Wonder where she gets that from?" before adding: "I'm proud of you, I got your back and as your father, I'll always be here to help guide thru life with my heart and hands.

"And finally, remember this ~ your mama @laurenhashianofficial ROCKS!! There's no one better. And no greater woman in your life for you to look up to and learn from.

The father and daughter have a close relationship

He finished by saying: "Have the BEST BIRTHDAY and I'm flying home tonight after work to tuck you in."

The star's followers flooded the comments with post of love as many wished Jazzy a "happy birthday".

One said: "So sweet. Happy birthday Jazzy. Wishing you a happy, healthy and love filled life," and another joked: "Happy birthday! I love how certain she grabs your head like I am working here…"

A third then teased: "Happy Birthday Jazzy! You can write all over your dad anytime you want."

