Steph McGovern reflects on 'terrible pregnancy sickness' with glamourous throwback photos The TV star shares one daughter with her girlfriend

Steph McGovern was feeling nostalgic on Sunday as she shared a series of throwback snaps from the time she was pregnant with her daughter.

Taking to Instagram, the former BBC Breakfast host uploaded a set of glamourous images taken as she headed to the TV Choice Awards back in 2019 – when she was seven months pregnant.

"One of my fave pics… me 7 months pregnant," she wrote in the caption. "I'd had terrible pregnancy sickness in the months before. This is me finally feeling good! #blastfromthepast."

Steph, 39, also revealed how she borrowed fellow TV star and good friend Alex Jones' black jumpsuit. "The jumpsuit was borrowed from my gorgeous mate @alexjonesthomson," she added.

Fans were quick to heap praise, with one writing: "It’s worth it eventually, the sickness is the worst I still remember it 20 years ago! You look gorgeous by the way." Another remarked: "Gorgeous and your hairstyle is amazing."

One of the throwback images Steph shared with fans

The journalist shares her daughter, whose name has never been publicly revealed, with her girlfriend, who remains out of the spotlight.

The couple's little girl is two years old, and Steph recently revealed that the youngster is going through a difficult stage with teething at the moment. Posting a beautiful snapshot of the views from her home in the Yorkshire countryside back in November, Steph reflected that living in such a nice area made the challenges of parenthood easier to cope with.

The former BBC star wrote: "I love living in our beautiful countryside! What a view to start the day. Makes up for my daughter waking us up at 5am. More teething... when does teething drama end?!"

