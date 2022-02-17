JoAnna Garcia Swisher shares heartwarming family photo with her husband and daughters The Sweet Magnolias star is a doting mom to two children

JoAnna Garcia Swisher was feeling all the love at the start of the week after sharing a sweet photo featuring her husband Nick Swisher and their daughters Emerson, eight, and Sailor, five.

MORE: JoAnna Garcia Swisher shares dreamy swimming pool selfie

The candid photo was taken outside by the lake, and was accompanied by a heartfelt message.

"This love, this life @yourboyswish, Emme Jay, Sailor Stevie, you are my EVERYTHING. I love you so much," she wrote alongside it.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Watch Sweet Magnolias season two

The picture was posted on Valentine's Day, and was met with a mass of comments from fans. "Stunning! Your family is so precious," one wrote, while another commented: "Your family is beautiful." A third added: "Such a beautiful family."

MORE: JoAnna Garcia Swisher mourns heartbreaking death in emotional tribute

MORE: JoAnna Garcia Swisher's husband shows his support for her in the sweetest way

JoAnna and Nick tied the knot in 2010 in Palm Beach, Florida, the same year that they got engaged.

The pair went on to welcome their daughters in 2013 and 2016. JoAnna and Nick are incredibly supportive of each other's careers, with the sports star recently sharing a public tribute in support of his wife following the release of Sweet Magnolias season two on Netflix.

JoAnna Garcia Swisher shared a rare photo with her husband Nick and their daughters

Taking to Instagram, Nick shared the trailer of the show, alongside a sweet message. He wrote: "It's finally here!! The wait is over!! I'm so excited and so proud of you baby!! This show is absolutely amazing!!" he began.

MORE: Sweet Magnolias fans boycott season two amid controversy

MORE: Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter appears in Sweet Magnolias - details

"I can't wait for everyone to find out #whoisinthecar finally! The girls and I love you so much @jogarciaswisher! Awesome work princess! #sweetmagnolias."

What's more, Nick had a cameo appearance in the show, which was also picked up on by many of his followers.

JoAnna with her husband Nick

He wasn't the only family member who made an appearance in series two either, as Jamie Lynn Spears' three-year-old daughter Ivey also had a small part in it.

MORE: Jamie Lynn Spears inundated with support after sharing heartbreaking hospital photo

MORE: JoAnna Garcia Swisher shares her delight at Sweet Magnolias latest achievement

JoAnna plays lead character Maddie Townsend in the popular program, a mother-of-three who is going through a somewhat messy divorce from her husband Bill.

Fans have recently been reacting to the finale of the show, which ended on a huge cliffhanger, just like the first season. While a third season hasn't been announced yet, fans are hopeful that there will be one to tie up all the loose ends.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.