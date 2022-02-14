JoAnna Garcia Swisher's celebratory swimming pool selfie has us dreaming of a vacation The Sweet Magnolias star is married to Nick Swisher

JoAnna Garcia Swisher often shares snippets of her personal life on social media, and one post not so long ago showed her living her best life on vacation.

MORE: JoAnna Garcia Swisher mourns heartbreaking death in emotional tribute

The Sweet Magnolias star was marking her 11th wedding anniversary at the end of last year with her husband Nick Swisher, but it was the photos that caught the attention of her fans the most.

Taking to Instagram, the mom-of-two shared a series of breathtaking swimming pool selfies taken on holiday.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Watch the trailer for Sweet Magnolias season two

The star looked loved-up as she posed alongside her husband, dressed in a string black swimsuit and oversized sunglasses.

MORE: JoAnna Garcia Swisher's husband shows his support for her in the sweetest way

MORE: Sweet Magnolias fans boycott season two amid controversy

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Gorgeous!" while another wrote: "What beautiful people." A third joked: "Oh look!!!! Ariel's back in the water!!!!"

JoAnna and Nick tied the knot in 2010 in Palm Beach, Florida, the same year that they got engaged. The pair went on to welcome two daughters – Emerson Jay, born in 2013, and Sailor Stevie, born in 2016.

JoAnna Garcia Swisher and her husband Nick Swisher

JoAnna and Nick are incredibly supportive of each other's careers, with the sports star recently sharing a public tribute in support of his wife following the release of Sweet Magnolias season two on Netflix.

MORE: Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter appears in Sweet Magnolias - details

MORE: Jamie Lynn Spears inundated with support after sharing heartbreaking hospital photo

Taking to Instagram, Nick shared the trailer of the show, alongside a sweet message. He wrote: "It's finally here!! The wait is over!! I'm so excited and so proud of you baby!! This show is absolutely amazing!!" he began.

"I can't wait for everyone to find out #whoisinthecar finally! The girls and I love you so much @jogarciaswisher! Awesome work princess! #sweetmagnolias."

The Sweet Magnolias star has been married to Nick for 11 years

What's more, Nick had a cameo appearance in the show, which was also picked up on by many of his followers.

MORE: JoAnna Garcia Swisher shares her delight at Sweet Magnolias latest achievement

MORE: Sweet Magnolias: see the cast and their real families

He wasn't the only family member who made an appearance in series two either, as Jamie Lynn Spears' three-year-old daughter Ivey also had a small part in it.

JoAnna plays lead character Maddie Townsend in the popular program, a mother-of-three who is going through a somewhat messy divorce from her husband Bill.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.