Ciara surprised her daughter with an epic backyard party you can’t miss

Ciara made her daughter’s dream come true in the sweetest way when she surprised her with the ultimate backyard fete - and we’re just wondering how our invite got lost.

The Level Up songstress shared several photos on Instagram that showed her cuddling up with Sienna, 4, at a balloon-filled backyard viewing party for the Netflix show Gabby’s Dollhouse, which the tyke is obsessed with.

In the adorable snaps, Ciara can be seen rocking a hooded sweatshirt and matching shorts set (that we loved!) with white tennis shoes as she holds Sienna, who matches her casual style in a ruffled jumper.

Ciara's 'Cat-Tastic' viewing party for her daughter was so cute!

The mother-daughter duo both wore cat ears and were surrounded by a sea of pink, blue and purple balloons. There was also a pink candy bar labeled 'Cakey’s Confections' and a 'Pandy’s Popcorn' bar topped with jars of popcorn and beverages behind them.

"Sienna’s obsessed with her Musical Cat Ears...I might be too...anything for this smile!," Ciara captioned one of the photos.

Blankets were also set up on the grass for the viewing party, and one was topped with a cat-shaped Gabb’s Purrfect Dollhouse, which Sienna was snapped playing with.

Gabby’s Dollhouse, $67, Amazon

"Sienna loves Gabby’s Purrfect Dollhouse - we can play for hours together. The little rooms are soooo CUTE. I love playing along and being a part of her magical world," she captioned a photo in her Instagram Story.

Ciara went on to add in the caption in the post, "Sienna’s favorite show #GabbysDollhouse is back tomorrow with all-new episodes, so we surprised her with a cat-tastic viewing party (and these adorable toys from the show)! This was so fun to do and we are SO excited to watch it all together. Check out my stories for more of our watch-and-play party and for links to these cute toys."

The viewing party included a themed candy bar and a popcorn bar

"I love this show because not only is it FUN but it teaches Sienna that it’s OK to "fail fantastically" - never give up baby girl - keep reaching, keep dreaming!"

Fans swooned over the post, with one writing, "My daughter loooooves Gabby too! So glad there are new episodes since I’ve seen the first 900 times." Others were smitten by the dollhouse, with one writing, "I would love to get that for my baby girl."

Supermom. Check.

