Best gifts for the Batman fan in your life - remote-controlled batmobile, action figures and more

Since the latest Batman movie was released earlier this month, Batman mania has stuck the nation - with kids and adults alike searching for the best merch and toys.

In honour of Robert Pattinson's turn as the caped crusader, we've rounded some of the latest launches, including a new range of action figures, the latest remote-controlled Batmobile and more.

BATMAN TOYS FOR KIDS

Batman Batcycle RC, £39.99, Amazon

Race Batman into action with this DC Comics The Batman Batcycle RC with Batman Rider Action Figure. The remote control Batcycle with a fixed Batman figure features an easy-to-drive remote control, authentic The Batman Movie styling, and incredible details that bring your Batcycle to life.

BATMAN 4" movie figures, £8, Amazon

Epic missions begin with the BATMAN 4-Inch Action Figures. Join BATMAN, THE CAPED CRUSADER on an exciting mission with these exciting action figures.

Batman Turbo Boost Batmobile RC, £31,99, Amazon

Race into Gotham City with the Batmobile Turbo Boost RC in 1:15 scale. The remote control Batmobile features authentic styling from The Batman Movie, a light-up engine and turbo boost speed. Perform epic back wheelies with the dual joystick remote control. Drive your Batmobile RC in any direction and race up to 6 vehicles at once without interference from up to 60 metres away with the 2.4GHz dual remote control.

Core Bat Tech 12 inch figure, £13, Amazon

Create your own epic Batman adventures with the Batman 12-inch Action Figures. Each action figure features 11 points of articulation, a cloth cape and detailed movie styling that brings your favorite Batman figures to life! DC fans of all ages love the new Batman action figures.

BATMAN GIFTS FOR ALL AGES

LEGO® DC Batman™ Batmobile™ Tumbler, £199.99, LEGO

Adults and kids alike will be falling at their feet for this incredible buildable Batmobile tumbler that features and incredible 2049 pieces.

The impressive model captures the iconic style of the battle-ready, crime-fighting machine from The Dark Knight Trilogy films.

Batman travel mug, £12.99, Amazon

This travel mug is as sleek as Batman himself and features the Batman logo, definitely a subtle way to display your favourite hero's symbol.

It gets better, it keeps drinks hot as it's double-walled insulated!

Superhero driving blast, £29, Virgin Experience Days

Channel your inner Batman in this fantastic Superhero Driving Blast in a record-breaking Lincoln Futura.

A car steeped in entertainment history, the Lincoln Futura shot to fame when it became the original Batmobile in the first TV show and film. In 2013, it broke the record for a TV and movie car when it was sold for $4.2million at an auction.

Now’s your chance to get behind the wheel of one of these fantastic cars yourself!

