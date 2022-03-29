Geri Horner shares rare photo of daughter Bluebell - fans can't believe it! How time flies - Bluebell isn't a baby anymore!

Geri Horner, 49, has shared what she got up to on Mother's Day with a heart-warming and very rare photo of all her children, even her eldest child Bluebell. Fans were delighted to see the happy family together - they just couldn't get over seeing Bluebell!

The first of the gorgeous Mother's Day images that former Spice Girls star posted featured five-year-old son Monty, whom she shares with husband Christian Horner. Fans were already familiar with Monty's auburn hair and cheeky grin but it was the second surprise image, that featured Geri's rarely seen teenage daughter Bluebell, that caught fans by surprise.

Looking fresh-faced and happy, 15-year-old Bluebell beamed with her mum, little brother Monty, and younger stepsister Olivia, eight. Geri wrote: "Sharing the love. Happy Mother's Day!" and fans responded to exclaim: "Omg how grown-up Bluebell looks" and another fan couldn't resist gushing, "Bluebell is getting more and more beautiful!"

Mother's Day with Bluebell all grown up!

We learned that Bluebell is fondly nicknamed "Blue" after Geri shared a heartfelt birthday post on Instagram to celebrate her stepdaughter Olivia's eighth birthday last October, writing: "Happy Birthday Olivia. You are growing up to be a beautiful young lady. We love you Geri, Christian, Blue and Monty xxxx."

It has been such a treat for fans to see Geri's close-knit family growing and spending time together. Geri's happy birthday message to Olivia showed a never-before-seen photo of Olivia and Geri having fun climbing and playing among trees together.

Last year for Bluebell's 15th birthday Geri posted a picturesque outdoors portrait of Bluebell surrounded by bluebells. Captioned: "Happy 15th Birthday Bluebell! Another year older, it's amazing to see you grow as a person, we are so proud of you!! We love you Blue. Love Mama."

Bluebell's beautiful birthday portrait

The portrait harked back to the memorable image of Geri carrying Bluebell on her christening day 15 years ago while wearing that stunning bodycon blue dress as baby Bluebell clutched a posy of bluebells.

Geri at baby Bluebell's Christening

As she approaches her 16th birthday later this year, Geri is sure to have something very special in store for Bluebell's sweet 16 festivities and fans are hoping that the family will share a picture or two.

