Gordon Ramsay's son Oscar looks adorable as he dons snow boots The Hell's Kitchen star is a dad-of-five

Gordon Ramsay is a doting father to his five children and frequently shares photos with them, but daughters Tilly and Holly have their own page where they share snaps of younger brother Oscar.

PHOTOS: Celebrities with five children: Gordon Ramsay, Jamie Oliver, Pierce Brosnan and more

On Monday, they shared an adorable photo of the youngest Ramsay in a pair of snow boots, with the tot attempting to keep balanced as he stood up in the snow-white footwear. The tot looked adorable in the boots, alongside yellow-striped trousers and top featuring yellow vehicles, as the sisters captioned the shot: "All I need now is the snow & I'm ready to go!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay teases lookalike son in adorable video

Fans were quick to coo over the image, with many labelling it as "cute" but some were a little surprised to see the two-year-old, who turns three next month, still drinking from a bottle.

READ: Holly Ramsay exposes dad Gordon's controversial meal

MORE: Gordon Ramsay hits back after being 'shamed' for staying in Cornwall with his family in lockdown

One said: "Give the boy a sippie cup!!!" while a second posted: "Nearly 3 and still has a bottle, give him a sippie cup!"

Fans were divided over Oscar's use of a bottle

But there were plenty who defended the photo, with one writing: "Wow so many judgmental people!! The child is perfectly healthy and happy, stop parent shaming!!!"

Another urged: "Oscar Ramsay you keep enjoying that bottle for as long as you can. It does no harm to him and certainly no harm to any of the judgemental people."

SEE: Gordon Ramsay's wife Tana wows in high-slit dress at work party crashed by chef

MORE: Gordon Ramsay's lookalike son undergoes hair transformation - and his parents can't agree

And a third commented: "Leave him alone, there's nothing wrong with him having a bottle, so many judgemental people they need mind their own [business], what makes them so perfect? Love you Oscar."

Last month, Gordon melted hearts when he shared some photos hinting that Oscar might one day follow in his footsteps as a successful chef and TV presenter.

Oscar and Gordon share a close bond

The star shared some photos from the set of Hell's Kitchen, and 'revealed' that Oscar would be taking over hosting duties from the 55-year-old.

Gordon shared several photos of Oscar, several featuring the tot in front of a portrait of the dad-of-five, and one sweet snap saw Gordon leaning in to give his son a kiss.

READ: Gordon Ramsay shares mouth-watering pancakes at restaurant – and fans react

MORE: Gordon Ramsay sparks fan reaction with new photo of 'mini me' son Oscar after escaping home disaster

Another adorable photo saw the star carrying his young son on his shoulders as they walked around the set and towards the exit.

In a jokey caption, Gordon wrote: "Hells Kitchen season 45 host spent time on set today with the old host! Welcome to Hells Kitchen son @oscarjramsay don't mess it up please! Dad x."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.