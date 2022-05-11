Johanna Konta is pregnant with her first child - and James Middleton has the best reaction The Wimbledon star married Jackson Wade in December

Congratulations are in order for Johanna Konta and her husband Jackson Wade! The tennis star has confirmed that the couple are expecting their first child together.

Taking to her Instagram page this week to share a picture of her blossoming baby bump, the 30-year-old remarked: "Busy baking my own little muffin right now [pregnant emoji]."

The post was met with much praise, including one comment from James Middleton, who said: "Such wonderful news so happy for you both [heart emojis]."

Fellow tennis player Heather Watson added: "Sooooo excited for you!!!!!!!! [heart emojis]." Dominika Cibulkova commented: "Kneeeeeew it! congratulations dear!" The official Wimbledon account wrote: "Congratulations [purple and green heart emojis]."

The former British No 1 has had a busy few months; after announcing her retirement from professional tennis at the start of December, Johanna then tied the knot to her long-term partner less than two weeks later.

Johanna is pregnant with her first child

Johanna and Jackson's wedding came just seven months after they got engaged on her 30th birthday in May 2021. In an interview with HELLO!, Johanna gushed about the romantic proposal. "I'm happy, I mean obviously we got engaged on my birthday which was about a month ago so it's been some time since we got engaged," she previously said.

"I've gotten used to it already - it's been really nice." She added: "The proposal was kind of a surprise but at the same time it wasn't."

Asked how she celebrated the news, Johanna revealed: "To be honest, we didn't really keep this a secret by any means. It's so interesting as it's not until you put it on social media that it becomes well-known. It's so funny. Celebrations-wise, we haven't done anything massive really. We've just stayed us."

