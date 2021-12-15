It's been a big few weeks for Johanna Konta – not only has she announced her retirement from professional tennis but she has also married her partner Jackson Wade.

The sport's star, who reached the Wimbledon semi-finals in 2017, tied the knot on 11 December in London and took to social media to confirm the news. After fans were left disappointed that they couldn't see her wedding dress, Johanna shared a behind-the-scenes photo on Instagram on Tuesday alongside the caption: "About 30mins before I became a Mrs."

The bride grinned for the camera wearing a white sparkly form-fitting dress with a fluffy white cardigan layered over the top to shield her from the cool winter temperatures. She held a bunch of elegant white flowers and accessorised with pearl earrings, which were visible since she wore her brunette hair in a sleek up style.

The tennis professional shared a behind-the-scenes photo of her sparkly wedding dress

Her new husband Jackson was among the first to comment, sweetly leaving a heart emoji. Meanwhile, her fans praised her stunning bridal look, with one writing: "Congratulations!!! So so happy for you both. Sending you many good wishes and prayers for a happy life together. Also, love the dress!"

A second added: "Looking gorgeous and congratulations to you both," and a third commented: "Congratulations beautiful bride."

The couple got engaged in May

Johanna and Jackson's wedding comes just seven months after they got engaged on her 30th birthday in May. In an interview with HELLO!, Johanna has gushed about the romantic proposal.

"I'm happy, I mean obviously we got engaged on my birthday which was about a month ago so it's been some time since we got engaged," she said. "I've gotten used to it already - it's been really nice."

Johanna with her now-husband Jackson Wade

She added: "The proposal was kind of a surprise but at the same time it wasn't."

Asked how she celebrated the news, Johanna revealed: "To be honest, we didn't really keep this a secret by any means. It's so interesting as it's not until you put it on social media that it becomes well-known. It's so funny. Celebrations-wise, we haven't done anything massive really. We've just stayed us."

