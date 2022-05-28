Kelly Rowland's children have the most adorable bond – see photo The former Destiny's Child star is a mom-of-two

Kelly Rowland might be spending a little time away from home, but the singer is still making sure to keep in touch with her two children.

And on Friday, she shared a photo that had clearly already melted her heart, and was guaranteed to melt the hearts of her 13 million followers. As she face-timed in to talk with her children, the two were playing together and rolling around on the floor as Titan, seven, cuddled up to his younger brother Noah, one.

WATCH: Kelly Rowland's son Titan shows off amazing talent

Titan's face painted the perfect picture of brotherly love, and this was something that Kelly picked up on when she captioned the photo.

"Their faces," the former Destiny's Child singer wrote, adding a heart emoji to the post.

Her call home also gave her fans a chance to see inside her $3million home – and she has the perfect living space.

The living room featured a wooden floor as well as a sofa that looked to have some of the comfiest cushions on them.

Kelly showed off her sons' beautiful bond

Underneath these were white rugs, and it appears that some toys got a little lost, as a large red LEGO piece was also visible.

Elsewhere in the room was a bookcase that alongside books featured some artistic pieces alongside some moving family photos.

Kelly was recently in a reminiscent mood as she marked Mother's Day by sharing photos of her baby bumps from when she was carrying her children.

She first showed off her stunning bump from one of her pregnancies in a beach photo where she appeared glowy as ever wearing a red bikini as she looked down onto and cradled her belly.

Kelly is a doting mom to her two sons

The singer shared another sweet picture from her first pregnancy where she appeared nude in her bedroom posing for a mirror selfie.

She then took the sweet tribute to motherhood to her feed, where she shared a sentimental tribute to all mothers alongside a heartwarming video of her cuddling with her two boys.

Kelly wrote: "HAPPY MOTHERS DAY TO ALL THE MOM's out there! I honor you ALL today! The ones who love with all their might & figure it out! We are not given a rule book with Motherhood but we figure it out along the way."

