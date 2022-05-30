Mark Wright kisses newborn nephew in sweet family video: 'It's a love like no other' TOWIE star Mark shared a lovely video

Mark Wright cooed over his nephew on Sunday, sharing an adorable video cuddling the newborn and kissing him on the head.

READ: Mark Wright left embarrassed after exposing bizarre nickname for wife Michelle Keegan

The former TOWIE star looked besotted with his new family member, and he wrote: "The love is like no other. It's unexplainable," alongside the cute video clip.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mark Wright cradles perfect newborn in sweet family video

It's not the first time that Mark has delighted fans while snuggling up to his tiny nephew as back in April the star shared a few snaps with the baby.

As he snoozed, Joshua had his arm propped up, looking very relaxed indeed. Mark could be heard saying: "I've come to see the little man tonight… Uncle Mark's the one, I'll show you the ropes son. You won't go far wrong with me."

The star is every inch the doting uncle

Mark has double reason to celebrate as his sister Jessica Wright has also just welcomed a new baby into the family.

MORE: Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's master bedroom could be a hotel suite in new video

LOOK: Michelle Keegan reveals details of exciting new life in Sydney

Jess exclusively spoke to HELLO! about her gorgeous new arrival: "William and I are overwhelmed with joy at the birth of our baby boy. We are totally in love and can't believe he is here. We love him so much."

The star also shared a photograph of the new parents holding their baby's tiny hand. "We will hold your hand forever. 17~05~22," she captioned the sweet photo.

The couple hope to start a family

Jess' sister-in-law Michelle Keegan left a comment under the adorable picture: "So special [love heart emojis]."

While the former TOWIE star and Brassic actress don't have any children of their own, it has been revealed that the dream home they are building in Essex will contain a playroom.

When asked about starting a family by The Sun Online, Mark revealed: "We say we're going to try [for a baby] every year but something comes up with work. So it'll be Michelle filming in South Africa and then I got the job in Los Angeles – so we think, right, we'll try next year."

He continued: "With kids, I used to want three or four. But now, I'm 31, we're not having kids any time before 32. I think we could have two or three. Twins would be great because you're getting two out of the way at once!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.