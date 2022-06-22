Luke Combs and wife Nicole welcome baby boy: 'We're over the moon' Congratulations to Luke and Nicole Combs!

Country star Luke Combs has shared the wonderful news that he and wife Nicole have welcomed a baby boy.

The two shared the news on social media on Tuesday, revealing that their little one "decided that Fathers Day would be a good time to show up".

WATCH: Luke Combs and wife Nicole celebrate huge win with sweet kiss

"I couldn’t agree more," Luke captioned the post that saw Nicole holding a swaddled baby and Luke touching his head.

"Me and @nicolejcombs are over the moon in love with this little guy. Mama and baby are healthy and we’re back home now with family. Life is good. Everyone welcome Tex Lawrence Combs to the world!"

Luke's friends including Cole Swindell and Jon Langston were quick to comment and congratulate the new parents, with Scotty McCreery - who announced on Tuesday his wife Gabi was expecting their first baby - also sharing the love.

The country music singer had remained relatively quiet about details surrounding his expanding family but did recently open up about his fears of becoming a father, admitting that his son's childhood will be very different from his own.

Luke shared this adorable new picture

"I think about how different their childhood is going to be than mine, and it's like, they will undoubtedly have the pressure of being my kid, which is not something that I ever dealt with and not something that I know how to deal with," Luke told Taste of Country Nights.

"I want to make sure that we have talks about those things," he added. "I'm worried about when they find out that (he's Luke Combs)."

Luke and Nicole – who first started dating in 2016 – announced they were expecting a baby boy in January with a sweet post on Instagram.

Luke and Nicole announced in January they were expecting their baby

The Better Together singer captioned the photos of himself and his wife: "Here we go y'all! Lil dude Combs is coming this Spring!

"Couldn't be more excited to start a family with this babe. It's gonna be a hell of a ride."

Nicole also shared the same carousel of pictures on her own Instagram page, writing: "This may be the best year yet baby BOY combs coming spring 2022!! We are so incredibly excited & thankful."

