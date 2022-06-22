Mollie King and fiancé Stuart Broad confirm pregnancy in adorable post The Saturdays singer got engaged last year

Mollie King and Stuart Broad are currently engaged, but now they have a different big day to plan, as they confirmed that the pair were expecting their first child.

READ: Mollie King hints at lavish wedding day plans – and we are excited

Mollie announced the news on her Instagram feed with a black-and-white photo of Stuart kissing her belly, which was already becoming a bump. The former Saturdays singer looked stunning in an all-white ensemble as she also styled out a pair of earrings, with her beautiful blonde locks flowing down her back.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Saturdays star Frankie Bridge has workout interrupted by son Carter

"Stuart and I are so so happy to share that we’re expecting a baby later this year! We're absolutely over the moon," she wrote.

READ: Lucy Mecklenburgh surprises fans with first post-birth meal

MORE: Pippa Middleton pregnant? Platinum Party at the Palace photos spark speculation

Cricket star Stuart shared the same snap, and revealed the due date as he penned: "Mollie & I are thrilled to be expecting a baby at the end of the year! Exciting times ahead! @mollieking."

Fans were overjoyed for the pair, who got engaged last year, as one superfan enthused: "Congratulations Mollie," alongside a pair of heart emojis.

Mollie and Stuart shared the amazing news

Strictly Come Dancing star Neil Jones added: "Congratulations," while another close friend shared: "Wonderful wonderful news."

MORE: Downton Abbey star reveals SURPRISE pregnancy: see baby bump photos

MORE: Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews welcome arrival of third baby: 'The perfect addition'

A fourth posted: "Congratulations guys. What a beautiful picture. That baby has no idea how lucky it is to have you both as parents."

And a fifth joked: "Omg congratulations!! What is going on in BBC radio one everyone having a baby!! Congratulations!"

The pair got engaged last year

Stuart and Mollie have been on and off with each other since 2018, before they properly reunited in 2019, with Stuart getting down on one knee in 2021.

PHOTOS: Pregnant royals ready to pop! 14 final photos before they gave birth

WOW: Catherine Tyldesley shows off bare baby bump in striking red bra days before welcoming daughter

Stuart proposed to the former Strictly star on New Year's Day as they enjoyed a romantic countryside walk. The 35-year-old shared the news with a stunning photo of the pair sharing a kiss with her stunning engagement ring in full view.

"A thousand times yes! I still can’t believe it, the most magical start to the new year! I can’t wait to spend all my years with you @stuartbroad," she wrote at the time.

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.