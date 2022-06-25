Gorka Marquez gives daughter Mia an unexpected makeover - see The Strictly Come Dancing star is a dad-of-one

Gorka Marquez is a doting father to daughter Mia, and during the week he attempted to learn a new skill for her, but it didn't go to plan.

The Strictly Come Dancing star revealed that his young girl enjoys having her hair braided, so he watched some YouTube tutorials in order to style her hair. On his Instagram Stories he shared a small clip of himself watching the tutorial and explained: "Mia loves braids for her hair. So I had to find a tutorial on YouTube so I can learn," he then added a grimacing face and facepalm emoji.

He then showed off his attempt, and while it was a valiant effort, the tops of her hair were all twisted, although the bottom braids looked very good.

"1st attempt @glouiseatkinson," he shared, adding: "Need more practice." He then added an emoji of a face peeking through its eyes.

Gorka has been spending a lot of time at home recently, after he was forced to pull out of the Strictly Presents tour following a flair-up of an old injury.

Gorka tried learning a new skill for his daughter

Last week, fiancée Gemma Atkinson shared an update on his recovery as she shared a video of the dancer watering their garden, captioned: "Only exercise he can do at the min [crying emoji]."

Gemma has been supporting her partner throughout his injury. Upon his announcement that he wouldn’t be touring, she wrote: "Proud of you for getting through those last few weeks! I know how painful it was for you at times.

But it didn't go to plan

"Rest and rehab then back to the show, can't have you home for too long messing up my routine!"

Gorka is being replaced in the tour by Cameron Lombard. He said: " t's a real thrill for me to be joining this new Strictly tour. 'Keeep Dancing' is all about giving the audiences a sneak peek at what goes on behind the scenes at the TV show - I know they are going to love it!

"We will all miss Gorka on the road with us. I'm sending him my very best for a speedy recovery."

