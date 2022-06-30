9 heart-warming photos of royals cooing over babies

The royal family get to meet lots of members of the public during official engagements, but their eyes truly light up when they clock a little one in the crowd. The Duchess of Cambridge is obsessed with greeting babies and the Queen has even been spotted cooing over a young child. Take a look at the best photos of royals meeting babies…

MORE: 10 times Duchess Kate couldn't contain her broodiness - photos

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton enjoys playtime with a baby in Oxford

When on tour in Scotland, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were both taken by baby Penelope Stewart. The Duchess even tried a wave to engage the tot who was all wrapped up in tights and a blue coat.

Duchess Kate always seems to find her way to the babies in the crowd and she met Makena Grace in Battersea Park in 2020 and the little one was transfixed on the royal's sunglasses.

Prince Harry leaned over to tickle baby Naz, who was in her mother Maria's arms, during a visit to the YMCA in South Ealing. Her big, beautiful eyes were transfixed on the Duke.

While in Australia, Meghan Markle was lucky enough to meet singer Missy Higgins along with her nine-week-old baby Lunar. Despite being in the presence of royalty, Lunar remained peacefully sleeping.

MORE: Everything Kate Middleton has said about fourth baby after 'broody' confession in Copenhagen

MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton's sleeping arrangements are so different from everyone else's

Prince Charles found a big fan in the crowds at the Great Yorkshire Showground in 2021. The little girl raised her hands as the Prince of Wales cooed over her.

The Duchess of Cornwall cradled a baby called Sarah Abu Ameerah on her 2021 visit to Jordan. Camilla held on tight as the little one slept soundly.

In 2011, the Queen stopped to greet a mother and baby at the Royal Windsor Horse Show. Her Majesty grinned away at the barefoot child in their mother's arms.

MORE: Prince William and Princess Diana can't contain their giggles in rare personal video

During a visit to a hostel in Sao Paolo, Brazil, Princess Diana held a young baby who took a liking to the gold necklace she was wearing.

Sarah Ferguson had the chance to meet baby Aarya Ghelani and her mother Bina Ghelani in 2017 at The William Harvey Research Institute. The Duchess of York couldn't resist those tiny baby feet!

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.