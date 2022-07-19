Gregg Wallace confirms son Sid, 3, has autism - and shares advice for parents The MasterChef star has spoken out

Gregg Wallace has confirmed that his three-year-old son Sid has been diagnosed with autism, after years of suspecting suspecting the youngster had it.

SEE: Gregg Wallace lives with his in-laws – inside £1million family home

The MasterChef star made the revelation on Tuesday's episode of Loose Women, confirming his son's official diagnosis after he and his wife Anne-Marie suspected he had issues from when he was just one-year-old.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gregg Wallace confirm his son is autistic live on Loose Women

Gregg explained that the family noticed Sid wasn't responding to his name, which was one of the indicators which led them to seek medical help.

The star remarked that he is "blessed" to have such a "happy and cuddly" little boy and he also added that he celebrates each milestone he has.

Gregg's son is three years old

Chef Gregg wanted to use the interview to give advice to parents who think there could be something up with their child. He implored them to seek help wherever they could to get the answers they deserve.

The NHS website explains that autism is a spectrum and affects everyone differently, but it lists some potential issues that people with the condition may have. They could "find it hard to communicate and interact with other people" and " find it hard to understand how other people think or feel" as well as "take longer to understand information"

MORE: Look back at MasterChef star Gregg Wallace's wedding – full exclusive story

READ: What is Autism: The signs, symptoms & behaviour to look out for

Gregg married his wife Anne-Marie Sterpini in 2016, and the pair met on social media. The couple live in a £1million home in Kent along with Anna's parents and their son Sid.

The star lives with his in-laws in Kent

The star has been married three times before Anne-Marie. Gregg was a 24-year-old greengrocer when he met his first wife Christine, who he married in an impromptu ceremony in 1991, but the marriage lasted only six weeks.

MORE: Melanie Sykes opens up about her autism diagnosis: 'It's fantastic'

The star then married a pastry chef called Denise in 1999, and they have two children together, Tom and Libby. The couple were married for five years before his wife broke it off because of Gregg's infidelity.

By 2010 Gregg was ready to marry again, but he and his third wife Heidi split 15 months after saying their vows at Coworth Park in Berkshire.

If you or someone you know is experiencing signs of Autism, get help at autism.org.uk.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.