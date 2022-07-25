James Jordan reveals very relatable parenting struggling alongside daughter Ella The star took to social media

James Jordan took to Instagram with the most relatable parenting struggle on Sunday as he shared a hilarious video of daughter Ella, two.

MORE: James and Ola Jordan reveal toddler Ella's separation anxiety: 'It's so hard leaving her'

The little one was captured by her doting-dad racing around the prettiest pink ball pit, which was sitting in the middle of the living room. The glamorous toy was fit for a princess and filled to the brim with a selection of pink, white and transparent balls, complete with a little pink and grey step ladder.

Loading the player...

WATCH: James Jordan reveals the most relatable parenting struggle

Captioning the video, dad James penned: "Please sleep," with a praying-hands emoji as his firstborn continued to pick up speed. Little Ella looked cuter than ever in the clip as she rocked a pink flowery playsuit.

SEE: Exclusive: James and Ola Jordan on toddler Ella's tantrums, potty training and screen time

READ: Exclusive: Toddler Ella pulls parents Ola and James Jordan's heartstrings on nursery trip

In James' and wife Ola's exclusive column with HELLO! the husband-and-wife duo confessed Ella has such a close bond with her dad, and revealed she was 'in tears' whilst he was away for work.

Ella idolises her parents

Ola explained: "James has been away for three days playing golf all day long and Ella's missed him so much… when she woke up and saw that he wasn't next to her, she cried. She was going, 'Where is my daddy?'

The Strictly star explained that the first morning Ella woke up next to James after he arrived home, she "laid next to him and squeezed and cuddled him for ages."

James added: "She was telling me she loved me and kissed my face."

James shared this sweet update

It's no secret that the Jordans are a very close family-of-three and fans love to see updates from the trio on social media.

On a recent photo of James, Ola and Ella enjoying a special family holiday, followers left sweet replies in the comments. Captioning the photo, James wrote: "My girls," with a red love heart.

One follower wrote: "Just [love] to watch all over your posts. Beautiful family. Lovely wife , daughter and all your families, friends. James, you and Ola are so talented . God bless you all."

Ella looks just like mum Ola

A second replied: "Aww look how big she’s getting bless her…love seeing you guys on pics, amazing family xx," with a red love heart emoji.

A third added: "So cute lovely photo of a beautiful family [red love heart emoji]."

A fourth wrote: "Gorgeous pic," with three heart-eyes emojis.

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.