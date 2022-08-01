The TikTok nappy changing hack with 7million views you'll wish you knew sooner

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

TikTok parents want everyone to know about this game-changing nappy hack – and you'll wish you knew it sooner!

The genius video has been posted by mother-of-five TikTok user @eve.and.i and shows her swaddling her baby girl's arms gently into her babygrow before she changes her nappy to stop her waving her arms around in the way.

READ: 'I gave birth by myself in the bath and it was easy' – a real mum's labour advice

The mind-blowing clip has received a whopping 7million views worldwide and a staggering 429,000 likes, and we can see why!

The user, who is also a former nurse, posted the video alongside the caption: "Nappy changing hack #baby #learnitontiktok #mybabygirl #fyp #lifehack #nappychange."

Have you tried this nappy hack?

Unsurprisingly, the life hack got parents commenting with a few sceptics but many being rather impressed. One wrote: "Oooh I need to remember this one," and another adding: "Genius x." A third joked: "This is about 10 years too late. Damn" while another admitted: "Really doesn't work for us. My baby is Houdini."

Many others simply tagged their friends in the post to share the hack with more people.

REVEALED: 8 of the best cot beds - perfect for your newborn

MORE: 8 of the best-rated baby monitors to give parents and babies a sound night's sleep

Other users have also filmed their own videos, trying the technique on their newborns – and most seem rather successful. Well, it certainly seems it's worth a try to prevent any karate chops to the face while nappy changing.

Changing nappies can be such hard work

On the topic of nappies, according to the Money Advice Service, the average baby will need about 4,000 nappy changes before they are potty trained, setting parents back around £1,875 if they buy own-brand disposable nappies.

Would you consider reusable nappies instead of conventional ones?

Reusable nappies have come a long way in modern times and there are many well known and highly recommended brands out there.

Reusable nappies are on the rise

Joe Wicks has used Baba + Boo's cloth nappies for his children and he gets on really well with them. Other winning brands include LittleLamb nappies and TotsBots.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.