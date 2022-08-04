Dylan Dreyer celebrates first birthday as a mother-of-three in sweet tribute message The Today star is having a lovely week of celebrations!

Dylan Dreyer is on cloud nine for more than one reason this week - and she couldn't wait to tell her fans about her news.

MORE: Dylan Dreyer reveals her son's adorable resemblance to Prince George

The Today star celebrated her 41st birthday on Wednesday - marking the first one as a mother-of-three.

Alongside a series of sweet family photos and footage at home - including her oldest sons Calvin and Oliver singing and playing their musical instruments for her - she wrote: "A serenade, a day of golf, a cake, and a pizza sing-a-long of Happy Birthday. Not sure it gets much better than that!! Thank you all for the birthday wishes and for making this 41 year old feel very special!!"

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Dylan Dreyer shares baby son Rusty's adorable milestone

Dylan's birthday wasn't the only thing she had to be happy about either as she announced the same day that her children's book character, Misty, had been nominated in the Children’s Book Council’s 2022 Kids’ Book Choice Awards under the category 'Favorite Illustrated Character'.

MORE: Dylan Dreyer shares gorgeous beach photo during working family holiday

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager stuns in swimsuit photo on the beach during family vacation

Understandably, Dylan was thrilled with the news and shared a joyful Instagram post about it. "HOORAY for Misty the Cloud!! She’s in the running for Favorite Illustrated Character in the Children’s Book Council’s 2022 Kids’ Book Choice Awards," she began.

Dylan Dreyer celebrated her 41st birthday this week - her first as a mom-of-three

"She's up against some incredible characters but I know she'd love your vote! Link is in my bio and as always thank you for your support!!"

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager is unimpressed as she's presented with an epic family throwback photo

MORE: Dylan Dreyer as you've never seen her before in new photo with husband Brian Fichera

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Well done, Misty you have my vote!" while another wrote: "Congratulations Dylan! That’s a wonderful honor for your first book!" A third added: "Congratulations! You're the best."

Dylan wrote her first children's book, Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day, at the end of 2021. She is set to release the sequel, Misty the Cloud: Friends through Rain or Shine," in September.

Dylan welcomed baby Rusty in September 2021

At the time of her debut book release, Dylan - who had not long welcomed Rusty six weeks early - sat down to talk about the storytelling process while chatting to HELLO!

MORE: Dylan Dreyer's latest family update has fans all offering the same advice

MORE: Dylan Dreyer left overwhelmed on the air

She explained that her oldest son Calvin had been a huge driving force in the writing process. "Calvin has been 'co-editor' throughout this whole process because every time we read the book I would always read it to him and he saw it when it was just on my computer on a word document," she said.

She added: "It's fun for everybody to get the copy and read it and just so cool to imagine people reading it to their kids. You're putting yourself out there and it's just nice that everyone has liked it so far."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.