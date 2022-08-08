Geri Horner on baby number three with husband Christian The Spice Girls star is a mum of two

Geri Horner is a doting mother to Bluebell, 16, and Monty, five, and she is also a stepmother to her husband Christian's eight-year-old daughter Olivia… but what has the former Spice Girl said about having another baby?

When the star was 45, she gave a candid interview to HELLO! revealing that she hasn't ruled out having more children, "There's room for another one, for sure, and if that happened that would be great. But either way is okay. We've got our hands pretty full and we're very grateful for what we have.”

WATCH: Geri Horner films garden with son Monty

She added a rare comment about her family set up. “We've gone from it being just Bluebell and me for so long, to this blended, modern family," the singer said.

Geri shares Bluebell with ex-partner Sacha Gervasi and she and Christian are parents to Monty, while Christian shares his daughter with ex Beverley Allen.

Geri and Christian have one son together

When Bluebell was two, before Monty came along, Geri opened up to Glamour UK about the possibility of adoption.

"I have a sister and would love to be able to give Bluebell that gift. I feel I have the capacity to love a child that’s not mine in blood. Before I had Bluebell, even a long time ago, I thought about [adoption].

"I'm open to what life brings. I'm educating myself about adoption at the moment," the star said.

In a 2020 interview with The Times, Geri opened up about family life, saying: "My children have given me so much joy. But they have challenged me as well."

Geri has a close bond with her daughter Bluebell

The singer turned 50 earlier this month and she celebrated by sharing a montage of images through the ages and penned a message to fans, declaring “the best is yet to come”.

So it sounds like the future could hold another child for our beloved Ginger Spice, who knows!

