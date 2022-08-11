Emma Bunton's rare photo of eldest son leaves fans baffled The Spice Girls star is a mum of two

Emma Bunton shares two children, Beau and Tate, with her husband Jade Jones, and on Thursday she completely surprised fans with a rare picture of her eldest.

MORE: Emma Bunton discusses benefits of split from 'soulmate' Jade Jones

Beau turned 15 on Wednesday and that warranted a heartfelt post from his Spice Girl mum, and it received a lot of shocked comments from fans.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Emma Bunton films rare look inside family home

Sharing an image to her 1.3million followers, she wrote: "How did this happen? Yesterday @beaubuntonjones turned 15!!!! He is the kindest, most thoughtful, warm, funny, loyal, clever and handsome man. You have taught us to move with the times and you are our light our everything our world 🌎 love you so much. Xxxx."

Emma shared a beautiful photo of her and her son

The post garnered over 1,000 likes and many fans took to the comments to send their well wishes but others couldn't believe their eyes.

One wrote: "15! This doesn't compute! [mind blown emojis]," and another added: "15 already! Wow!!!!"

RELATED: Emma Bunton's secret wedding venue revealed in never-before-seen photo

LOOK: Spice Girls' sparkling engagement rings: Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton and more

Emma's son Tate is now 11

Others noticed the similarities between Emma and her son with one writing: "Twins" and another commenting: "He is your spitting image."

Emma's other son is 11-year-old Tate and on his 10th birthday, Emma shared a very rare picture of her youngest much to the delight of fans.

Plus former bandmates Victoria Beckham and Melanie C both posted in the comments section, with Victoria writing: "Happy birthday x we love u xxx." Melanie added: "Happy Birthday Tate!!!! 10! I can't believe it!!!! Have an amazing day xxxxx," along with three love hearts.

Emma and Jade are now happily married

When asked if she would like another baby by MailOnline in 2020, Emma replied: "Yes. But it's whether it's the right time. Whether it's right, whether I'm lucky enough. I'm 44 now… I just love now that my children are a little bit older and we're spending loads of time together."

Emma and Jade have been together since 1998 and got engaged in January 2006. The pair married in 2021 in a secret wedding ceremony which was an intimate affair.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.