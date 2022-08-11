Alex Rodriguez gives rare glimpse into personal life with new before-and-after photos with daughter The baseball star is a doting father to daughters Natasha and Ella

Alex Rodriguez is such a proud father to his daughters Natasha and Ella - and they're growing up quickly!

The sports star went on a trip down memory lane this week and couldn't believe just how fast time had flown by as he posted two pictures side-by-side of youngest daughter Ella's transformation from child to teenager.

A-Rod and Ella, 14, posed in the exact same spot in both pictures, showing Ella sitting on her dad's knee inside his office.

Ever the doting father, in both pictures giant portraits of his girls could be seen hanging in the background of Alex's office.

The star wrote alongside the images: "How it's going - how it started." Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "These are so adorable, Ella loves her daddy," while another wrote: "What's your secret, you haven't aged!" A third added: "Ella is growing up so fast!"

Jennifer Lopez's ex Alex Rodriguez and his daughter Ella - both now and many years ago

Alex shares Ella and Natasha, 17, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, who he remained on good terms with - and has even joined her, along with her husband Angel and their daughter on holiday in recent years so that their daughters can spend time with both their parents.

A-Rod was previously engaged to Jennifer Lopez before the couple called it off at the beginning of 2021.

J-Lo was incredibly close to Alex's daughters, as were her twins Emme and Max. In fact, she had even promised them some of her iconic dresses.

Alex Rodriguez shares his daughters with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis

Despite their split, Alex opened up about how he has "no regrets" when it comes to his relationship with J-Lo and had nothing but praise for the singer when talking about her on IHeartRadio's Martha Steward's podcast.

"Life is good," he shared. "I'm very fortunate. I wake up every morning and thank the good Lord for my health, for my beautiful daughters, who are now 17 and 14. That is my number one focus in life."

A-Rod and Jennifer Lopez remained on good terms following their split

He went on to say of J-LO: "Look, we had a great time. More importantly, we always put the kids front and center in everything we do. Here's what I will tell you about Jennifer, and I was telling some of my colleagues here the other day, she's the most talented human being I’ve ever been around."

He added that Jennifer was the "hardest worker" and "I think she is the greatest performer, live performer in the world today that's alive."