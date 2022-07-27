Sharon Osbourne announces birth of baby granddaughter with new photo The Talk star is a grandmother again!

Sharon Osbourne was inundated with congratulatory messages after revealing that her son Jack Osbourne and his fiancé Aree had welcomed their first child together.

The TV star shared the first picture of her new granddaughter, who had been named Maple Osbourne and was born earlier in the month.

The baby wore an adorable animal-themed onesie with a cap and looked sweetly up at the camera, and the proud grandmom gushed in her caption.

"Maple Artemis Osbourne, Born 7-09-2022. 7.13lbs. Ozzy and I are over the [moon emoji]. @seecreature & Maple are happy and healthy! @jackosbourne fasten your seatbelt," she wrote.

Immediately, she was bombarded with messages of support and well wishes, with her former The Talk co-star Amanda Kloots saying: "STOP IT!"

Maple Osbourne was born on 9 July

A fan commented: "And the prize for cutest outfit goes toooo... Congratulations!" with another saying: "Congratulations to you all," and a third adding: "Congratulations what a beautiful name…"

Maple is Sharon's fourth grandchild, with Jack being father to three children from his first marriage to Lisa Stelly, who divorced in 2019.

This is Jack's first child with fiancé Aree

The Osbourne family is also expecting another addition to the family through daughter Kelly, who revealed in May that she is expecting her first child.

