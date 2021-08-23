Celebrity MasterChef star Dion Dublin's lookalike daughter is too cute for words

Things are hotting up on Celebrity MasterChef as a new round of celebrities take to the kitchen to whip up a round of delicious dishes, and we're so excited to watch former footballer and TV presenter Dion Dublin try his hand at creating some culinary masterpieces.

The Leicester born star has many strings to his bow, from playing football professionally to presenting Homes Under the Hammer, being a full-time parent and even inventing a percussion instrument – and just wait 'til you see how cute his daughter is.

The 52-year-old star shares one child with his wife Cheryl. Although notoriously private about his personal life, Dion occasionally gives fans a glimpse into life as a new dad, and one-year-old Ruby Roseanne is too cute for words.

Taking to Instagram to share a sweet photo from their recent family holiday to Portugal, Dion penned: "Sunday afternoon scoops in the heat!" as his daughter tucked into an ice cream.

Dion recently returned from a family holiday in Portugal

Beaming at the camera, it's clear to see the father-daughter duo share the same beaming smile. Rushing to the comments, fans were quick to comment on the similarities between the pair.

"That little cutie has the best smile", wrote one fan, whilst another agreed: "An adorable little girl, that smile is heartwarming."

Dion is clearly enjoying being a first-time parent, as his mini-me appears to go with him wherever he goes! The doting dad has previously shared snaps of his daughter joining him at the pub, at restaurants, and even whilst he does his morning workouts. Adorable!

Dion and his daughter Ruby are so similar

Speaking to the Mirror about his experience cooking for MasterChef judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace, Dion said: "It’s hard to explain the pressure of going on this show. You walk into the kitchen and think, oh my gosh I’ve seen this on TV and I’m actually here. It’s nerve-racking, but really good fun. I absolutely loved it.

"Working under pressure in your own area of expertise is one thing. Whatever’s thrown at you, you’ve dealt with it before, whether you’re a defender or a striker or an attacker. But when you’re told to cook with something you’ve never cooked with before you think, ah no! What do I do with this? Your mind goes completely blank."

