Lisa Faulkner stuns in striking bikini during sun-soaked Menorca getaway

Lisa Faulkner wowed fans with a sun-drenched bikini snap as she relaxed with her husband chef John Torode during a couples' holiday in Menorca. The actress and celebrity chef served up Spice Girls sass in the swimwear set as she soaked up the Spanish sunshine.

Lisa, 50, sported a classic leopard print bikini set featuring a halterneck bikini top with matched bottoms. She wore her radiant platinum blonde tresses down and shielded her face from the sun in a pair of oversized tortoiseshell sunglasses.

The star posed for a smiling poolside photo snapped by her husband which she then shared on social media. Lisa captioned the wholesome holiday post: "Holiday drop! Oh my what a beautiful break we had! We have totally fallen in love with Menorca and are already planning our next visit. We properly relaxed, laughed, ate, swam and snoozed!! Just what we needed. I love you @johntorodecooks my super wonderful husband and best friend," with a string of pink love heart emojis.

Friends and fans adored the chef's sweet message to her husband and lovely holiday looks. "Looks divine! As do you," one follower commented, while another added: "Looks blissful!" with a heart-eyes emoji. A third penned: "Looks idyllic. Love you two," and a fourth said: "Menorca is my favourite place."

Lisa looked radiant in leopard print

Lisa's photographic Instagram series also included an image of the couple sharing some rose by the pool, enjoying a paella feast, taking a picturesque boat ride and marvelling at the Menorcan architecture.

The couple enjoyed a holiday in Menorca

Lisa and John live in a beautiful London home - and the pair regularly reveal glimpses inside their house on social media.

The couple, who met on the BBC show in 2010 and married in 2019, share a passion for cooking and have regularly shared photos and videos from their impeccable kitchen, while the garden boasts a pizza oven and BBQ for even more culinary adventures.

