Jennifer Lopez's unique wedding tribute to stepdaughter Violet at rustic nuptials The actor shares daughter Violet with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Lopez, 53, spectacular home wedding with Ben Affleck, 50, included a subtle tribute to the actor's eldest daughter Violet.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez's third wedding dress is her most jaw-dropping yet

After their first wedding ceremony was an intimate affair in Vegas, the couple – known by fans as Bennifer – ensured their closest family members witnessed their second nuptials. JLo and Ben walked down the aisle accompanied by the groom's three kids Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, and the bride's 14-year-old twins Emme and Max, who she welcomed with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Jennifer Lopez's first wedding to Ben Affleck in Las Vegas

The couple exchanged vows in the garden of the Gone Girl star's 87-acre Riceboro estate in Georgia, thought to be worth around $8 million, with a white aisle and bridal white flowers adding the finishing touches.

RELATED: Jennifer Garner won't attend Ben Affleck and J-Lo's wedding - here's why

READ: Ben Affleck's mom rushed to hospital day before son's wedding to Jennifer Lopez

Guests then enjoyed drinks at the farmhouse, which followed a very different colour scheme of purples and reds, according to the MailOnline. Following the rustic theme, decor included large chandeliers, leather sofas, tables covered with bright purple velvet cloths, and glass jars holding tea lights and violet-coloured flowers – which may have been deliberately chosen as a nod to Ben's 16-year-old daughter.

Ben shares Violet with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner

Like the star-studded wedding guests, which included Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel, Ben and Jennifer's children were all dressed in white outfits. While this may have been a surprising choice, considering it is customary for guests to avoid white in order to prevent upstaging the bride, the couple obviously wanted everyone involved in their big day to rock monochrome fashion.

This continued with their own outfits – JLo was a striking bride in a custom-made Ralph Lauren gown, with a backless design, a fishtail skirt and a never-ending train. Meanwhile, her husband rocked a white jacket with a black bow tie.

JLo looked beautiful at her Vegas wedding with Ben

The On the Floor hitmaker and the Deep Water actor first got engaged in 2002, but they split in 2004. Bennifer fans were delighted when they reunited in 2021 and announced they were once again engaged in April 2022.

They surprised fans by tying the knot at The Little White Chapel on 16 July, with photos shared in Jennifer's On the J.Lo newsletter showing off her two wedding dresses – a sleeveless, A-line gown by Alexander McQueen, and an off-the-shoulder gown with long lace sleeves by Zuhair Murad.

READ: Nicola Peltz reveals mom's influence on wedding day to Brooklyn Beckham

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.