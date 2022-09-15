Andrea Canning opens up about tackling two jobs and being a mother to six children - exclusive What can't she do?

Andrea Canning may be gearing up to premiere the 31st season of Dateline on NBC, but that is certainly not all that she has on her plate.

She is premiering the 31st installment of the legendary true crime show just a month ahead of the tenth anniversary of her having joined it, and while she has undoubtedly made a name for herself on the network, that has never stopped the star from pursuing more for her career, and personal life.

While to our knowledge she may not sing, act or dance, Andrea is still a triple-threat. First and foremost, she is a mother. She has five daughters, Anna, Charlotte, Christina, Georgia, and Elle, plus a son, George Anthony, with husband Tony Bancroft.

Plus, beyond Dateline, she has written several movies for both Hallmark and Lifetime, which she trained herself to do, and finds time to work on them while she's on the road or on the air in between Dateline projects.

"Our scheduling process is intense and frustrating at times!" she admits, speaking exclusively to HELLO! about how she tackles it all.

However, busy as she might be, she prioritizes being as relaxed as possible with her children. Detailing her parenting approach, she says: "My approach to parenting is to be as chill as I possibly can. I don't always accomplish that but that's the goal."

"Children are the greatest blessings," Andrea says

"I smother my kids with love and give them as much attention as I possibly can," she added, and when she can't, she maintained that they are more than understanding of her busy schedule, admitting that: "They also know I love my job and there's times when I'm just not going to be there."

For example, she revealed: "This year I'm missing the first day of school to shoot a new Dateline," but it doesn't make her any less of a superhero to her children!

The new season of Dateline promises to be as thrilling as it gets

She endearingly says: "I think we beat ourselves up over how much time we have to go around as parents but in the end I think they see me as a role model."

What's more, Andrea knows a thing or two about things not always going according to plan. She confessed to HELLO! that six children wasn't always her plan, however, she revealed: "I wanted three children but the quest for a boy will make a mom do crazy things. I wouldn't give up!" and she also wouldn't have it any other way. "Of course my five girls are the greatest gift but we feel complete now," she said.

The 31st season of Dateline NBC premieres Friday, September 16 at 9pm ET on NBC.

