Alex Jones shares rare loved-up photo with husband CharlieThomson ahead of TV return The family are holidaying in Devon

Alex Jones and her husband Charlie Thomson celebrated a very special occasion on Sunday - their daughter Annie's first birthday - and to mark the big day, the couple shared the most adorable family photo.

MORE: Alex Jones shares details of sweet family day out ahead of baby Annie's first birthday

Taking to Instagram Stories, the BBC presenter shared several photos of their day out, which included a train ride on a steam train around Devon, and then delighted fans with the most adorable family picture.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Jones shares sweet video from her 'special week'

The photo showed the couple, who have been married for six years, alongside their eldest son Teddy, and Annie, who could be seen on Alex's arms. Missing from the rare family snap was their youngest son, Kit.

READ: Alex Jones' baby girl Annie is so sweet in new photo from idyllic staycation

RELATED: Alex Jones shares rare snap of husband Charlie Thomson after going through 'tricky patch' in life

Alex has been enjoying an idyllic summer holiday in the UK since July when she bid farewell to fans on The One Show until the end of August.

Alex Jones posed alongside her husband Charlie, her son Teddy and daughter Annie

Her time off came just days after Alex, 45, openly admitted that "things have been a bit tricky" for her and family.

Back in July, the mum-of-three returned to social media after a short break to reach out to her followers and acknowledge her recent absence.

The family are now in Devon but travelled to Greece earlier this month

She shared a photo of a painting of a lemon and wrote: "Things have been a bit tricky for us recently and in all honesty, I haven't had time to be on here between working and the children but I randomly logged on and saw all your lovely messages gently asking if we were all ok.

"I was touched by your kindness and so I just wanted to check in and say thank you, and that even though life has been a bit challenging, we are ok and still managing to enjoy the beginning of the holidays and there's still plenty to smile about! (I’ll pop some stuff on my stories) #whenlifegivesyoulemons #thekindnessofstrangers."