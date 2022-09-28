Mike Tindall recalls surprising moment he first met the Queen The rugby star opened up

Mike Tindall, 43, has dedicated an entire episode of his podcast, The Good, The Bad and The Rugby, to the late Queen Elizabeth II, and revealed the very first moment he met the monarch.

What's surprising is that Mike didn't first meet Her Majesty when he started dating his now-wife Zara Tindall, who is the Queen's granddaughter, but he actually met the Queen when he was just 14 years old.

WATCH: Mike Tindall reveals regrets over spending time with the Queen

Speaking to his co-hosts, Mike revealed: "I first met her in 1992 when I was at school, because I was at Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, and it was our 400 [year] anniversary so she came to the school."

He continued: "I was in a science class when she came in. We got to say hello to her then."

Mike was lucky enough to spend time with Her Majesty

Little did he know then that he would go on to marry her granddaughter and provide Her Majesty with three more gorgeous great-grandchildren.

During the candid chat, Mike admitted that he has regrets about his relationship with the late Queen.

Mike was asked if he now realised how lucky he had been to be able to spend one-on-one time with the Queen, to which he replied: "I do. But I also have loads of regrets.

"Loads of regrets about not asking her so many more things. Having nervousness when you sit down to talk… that lucky seat and being sat next to her."

Mike was there to support his wife at the Queen's state funeral

The episode saw Mike get a little bit emotional as he spoke about tributes that had been left for the monarch.

"Even though being in London for a couple days through the week prior, what happened in Green Park, what they did with the flowers, and being lucky enough to go to Windsor and seeing all the flowers being put up the Long Mile," he said.

