Meghan Markle is so beautiful in rare postpartum photo with newborn Princess Lilibet

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave royal fans surprise glimpses into their home life in Montecito, California in their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.

The couple, who are parents to Prince Archie, age four, and Princess Lilibet, two, shared many previously unseen photos and videos of their children in the episodes, and one picture shows former actress Meghan soon after giving birth.

In the black and white photo, the royal mother-of-two takes a selfie of herself holding a very tiny baby Lilibet in her little girl's nursery. Meghan looks naturally beautiful makeup-free with her long hair and postpartum tummy which cute Lilibet rests upon.

The sweet tot has a peaceful expression on her face as she rests her head on her mum's shoulder. All snug wrapped in a swaddling blanket, it looks like nap time for the Sussexes' little girl.

"The motherhood glow just radiates from Meg!" wrote one fan on the @archieandlili Instagram fan page, who noticed the content smile on the Duchess' face.

It certainly is a very heartwarming moment caught on camera by Meghan, and a rare insight into her home life with her then-newborn baby Lilibet.

Harry and Meghan welcomed Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on 4 June 2021 in Santa Barbara, California. Her older brother Archie was born in London, England.

Announcing the birth of Lilibet, the proud parents shared a statement on their Archewell Foundation website, which read: "On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe."

Lilibet was the childhood nickname of the late Queen Elizabeth II. It's thought it came about because the young Princess Elizabeth was unable to pronounce her own name properly.

The affectionate moniker was only used by a handful of people closest to the late Queen; her parents King George VI and the Queen Mother, her late sister Princess Margaret, her husband Prince Philip and a few friends.

It's especially fitting that Elizabeth II's great granddaughter now carries on her name following her sad passing.

The late Queen met Lilibet during a private lunch in Windsor to celebrate her great-granddaughter's first birthday.

Paying tribute to his grandmother after her death, Harry said: "I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings - from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren."