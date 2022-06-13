15 beautiful LGBTQ celebrity weddings: Rylan Clark, Ellen DeGeneres & more

Strictly Come Dancing's Craig Revel Horwood is the latest LGBTQ star planning his wedding with fiancé Jonathan Myring.

While we wait to see photos of their nuptials, which have unfortunately been delayed, we look back at some of our favourite celebrity same-sex weddings. Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi and Elton John and David Furnish are just some of the stars who have tied the knot since gay marriages were legalised in the UK in 2014 and across all 50 states in America in 2015 – see the best photos.

Sir Elton John and David Furnish

Sir Elton John and David Furnish formally converted their civil partnership to a marriage in December 2014, with a ceremony at their Windsor estate that was attended by David and Victoria Beckham, Ed Sheeran and David Walliams. Sharing a photo from the ceremony on Instagram, Elton wrote: "It's beginning!! The Registrar welcomes our guests. #ShareTheLove."

Rylan Clark and Dan Neal

Rylan Clark married his now estranged husband Dan Neal in 2015 in front of the likes of Eamonn Holmes and Emma Willis. He has kept the wedding out of the spotlight, only sharing a handful of snaps during his return to This Morning. They showed Rylan and Neal wearing matching black suits and patterned ties from Rob and Abigail at the Grooms Room, which he said were made in just two weeks.

In 2021, Rylan confirmed that he had split from Dan, stating: "I have made a number of mistakes which I deeply regret and have inevitably led to the breakdown of our marriage."

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka

How I Met Your Mother actor Neil Patrick Harris and his partner David Burtka married in Italy in September 2014 after ten years of dating. Their reception featured a special performance from close friend Elton John, and the couple's children Harper and Gideon also had special roles within the ceremony.

Sandi Toksvig and Debbie

Sandi Toksvig married her partner Debbie in a civil partnership in 2007, but they renewed their vows in 2014 in front of 2,000 people! The Great British Bake Off star looked beautiful in a pastel blue suit as her daughter Megan walked her down the aisle dressed in a strapless gown at the Royal Festival Hall.

Chatting on This Morning, she said: "You know when something just is perfect and you couldn't have made it any better? It was perfect. The most emotional moment for me was my daughter Megan who gave me away, we walked into the audience and two thousand people stood up and cheered. It was very emotional for me."

Ian Waite and Drew Merriman

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Ian Waite married his partner Drew Merriman at Woburn Abbey on 22 July 2017, and shared their big day exclusively with HELLO! magazine. With family and friends including Zoe Ball, Craig Revel Horwood, Anton du Beke and Carol Kirkwood in attendance, it was unsurprisingly a day to remember. "It was the best day of my life," said Ian. "It's been absolutely brilliant. It was so emotional to walk into the ceremony and see friends and family looking towards us."

John Barrowman and Scott Gill

Dancing on Ice judge John Barrowman entered a civil partnership with his partner Scott Gill in December 2006, hosting a small ceremony in Cardiff attended by friends and family. In 2013, they became one of the first gay couples to marry in California, just one day after the California Supreme Court overturned a ban on same-sex weddings.

Michelle Hardwick and Kate Brooks

Emmerdale's Michelle Hardwick and Kate Brooks eloped to Memphis, Tennessee in September 2019, where they married at Elvis Presley's Graceland chapel. Sharing a photo of herself and her bride both wearing white and standing in front of Elvis Presley’s former home, Graceland, Kate wrote: "In over 100 degrees heat, on Tuesday 10th September, I became Mrs Brooks."

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black

Olympian Tom Daley married his fiancé Dustin Lance Black at Bovey Castle, Devon, on 6 May 2017. Sharing a photo from their big day on Instagram two days later, Tom wrote: "On 6th May 2017, I married the love of my life @dlanceblack. We shared the day with 120 of our closest friends and family, from Texarkana to Plymouth! Thank you to everyone who made this weekend the most special weekend of our lives!"

Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli

Both brides wore white for the big day

The Handmaid's Tale star Samira Wiley met Lauren Morelli when they filmed Orange Is the New Black together, then they got together after Lauren divorced from her husband. In 2017, they said "I do" in Palm Springs and they both wore incredible bridal gowns by Christian Siriano. Their co-star Danielle Brooks performed I Choose You by Sara Bereilles as the couple walked down the aisle, which held special significance to the pair as it is what Lauren played when she proposed.

Marc Jacobs and Char Defrancesco

Marc Jacobs and Char Defrancesco's wedding was as star-studded as you would expect, with Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Anna Wintour and Bella and Gigi Hadid all in attendance. Their reception was held at The Grill in Manhattan on 6 April 2019.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi

Ellen and Portia married at their home in Los Angeles in August 2008, shortly after same-sex marriage was legalised in California. The pair both wore Zac Posen outfits, and matching slippers which said 'I Do' on them. Ellen shared a look back at their big day in honour of their tenth anniversary in 2018, writing: "This was such a special day for us."

Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak

Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak married at the Rainbow Room in New York in May 2017, which was attended by some of Jim's Big Bang Theory co-stars including Mayim Bialik, who said of their nuptials: "What a wedding. Not a cell phone in sight. Everyone was so present which sounds pretentious but it was truly powerful for us all to just want to be there fully. Todd and @therealjimparsons, you are so loved."

George Takei and Brad Altman

Star Trek actor George Takei married his partner Brad Altman at the Japanese American National Museum in September 2008. George has shared his wedding vows on his official website, revealing he told his husband: "As we bind our love with this wedding ceremony, in this forum of democracy, in this September of my life, I vow to care for you as you've cared for me, cherish you with all my heart, and love you as my husband and the only man in my life. I love you very much."

Cynthia Nixon and Christine Marinoni

In May 2012, Cynthia Nixon and Christine Marinoni married in New York City, three years after they announced their engagement. The Sex and the City actress wore a pale green Carolina Herrera gown for the occasion, while her wife wore a suit with a complementing green tie. A portrait from the big day shows the couple on a rooftop with the Manhattan skyline in the background.

Lance Bass and Michael Turchin

Kris Jenner, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Darren Criss were among the guests at Lance Bass and Michael Turchin's wedding at Los Angeles' Park Plaza Hotel in December 2014. The romantic nuptials later aired in an E! special, called Lance Loves Michael: The Lance Bass Wedding.

