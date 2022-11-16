5 celebrity parents who proudly support their transgender children from Cher to Jamie Lee Curtis

Transgender Awareness Week is an annual observation that runs from 13 November to 19 November, ahead of Transgender Day of Remembrance that is observed on 20 November.

The week aims to educate people about transgender issues, and has included screenings of films close to the community as was as personal testimonies from transgender and gender-nonconforming individuals. The community faces many hardships, including a lack of acceptance, but these celeb parents have shown what it means to embrace and support their trans children.

Cher

Cher is a proud mom to son Chaz Bono, and became involved in LGBTQ+ activism when Chaz initially came out as a lesbian, before he transitioned between 2009 and 2010.

Like many, she admitted that she initially struggled with the news before growing to accept it. In an interview with Christine Amanpour in 2020, the Believe singer explained: "It wasn't easy. Like I remember calling, and the old message — the old Chaz message was on the phone — and that was very difficult. But then you have one child, but you don't really lose them — they just are in a different shape."

She added: "Chaz is so happy, so unbelievably happy, and I don't know what the people's problems are. They're fearful, and they just don't understand how to react to it."

Jamie Lee Curtis and Christopher Guest

Jamie Lee Curtis and husband Christopher Guest proudly support daughter Ruby, who came out as trans last year. Last July, the Halloween star spoke about her daughter's transition in an interview with AARP where she said her and her husband "have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby".

And just last month, the star stepped out at the premiere of Halloween Ends with both Ruby and other daughter Annie supporting her.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are proud parents to their children, including their trans daughter Zaya. The couple shared their daughter's identity in February 2020, with Dwyane saying it was their "job as parents to listen" to their children and give the best "advice and feedback" where possible.

Speaking to Variety in 2020, Gabrielle said: "We're just loving and accepting our kids, which is not revolutionary. To some people it’s nuts. For those people who have spoken out so publicly against our family … I'm not standing on my own. The cavalry is arriving, and they are unafraid to stand in their truth and not be compromising when we look at right and wrong."

Cynthia Nixon

Cynthia Nixon is a doting mom-of-three, and in 2018 she revealed that her eldest son, Samuel, is a transgender man. Speaking about accepting her son, she told Homo Sapiens hosts Alan Cumming and Chris Sweeney that she had been browsing articles where parents of trans children had spoken about their struggles with initially accepting their child.

"There was one dad who said 'At a certain point, the decision seemed to me I could have a dead son or a live daughter' and it's like, after you say that, what more is there to say?" she explained. "You can make all the arguments that you want… but the fact is, as a parent, as a human, you should listen to what people tell you about themselves."

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron has been supporting her daughter's exploration of her gender identity from a very young age, explaining to the Daily Mail back in 2019 when speaking about her oldest daughter: "I thought she was a boy, too. Until she looked at me at 3 years old and said, 'I am not a boy!'"

Although Charlize didn't initially wish to share the news, she went public after seeing her daughter getting hurt by publications using the wrong pronouns to describe her. Speaking to PrideSource, she shared: "I think it became harder for us the older she got that people were still writing about her in the wrong pronouns, and also I was still talking about her in the press using the wrong pronoun."

However, she has not shared many details about daughter in order to protect her privacy, saying: "My daughter's story is really her story. And one day, if she chooses, she'll tell her story."

