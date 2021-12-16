Boris Johnson and wife Carrie reveal touching name for baby daughter The Prime Minister's wife gave birth last week

Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie have revealed the name of their newborn daughter - Romy Iris Charlotte Johnson.

MORE: Carrie Symonds' necklace from Boris has a secret detail

During a visit to a vaccination centre in Kent this week, the prime minister confirmed the sweet moniker while Carrie shared a photo on her Instagram account.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Boris Johnson struggles with umbrella at police memorial unveiling

The name Romy is after Carrie's aunt, Rosemary, while Iris is from the Greek word for rainbow - a nod to the fact she is a 'rainbow baby' - a child born after miscarriage or stillbirth.

READ: Everything you need to know about Boris Johnson's three marriages and seven children

MORE: Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds receive a wedding gift fit for royalty

The tot's second middle name is a tribute to the Prime Minister's mother Charlotte Johnson Wahl, who passed away earlier this year. In the post, Carrie said: "Welcome to the world darling Romy. Born on December 9 at 9.02am.

"Romy Iris Charlotte Johnson. Romy after my aunt, Rosemary. Iris from the Greek, meaning rainbow. Charlotte after Boris' late mum who we miss so much."

She added: "Wilf has been stroking Romy's hair, giving big kisses and playing with his matchbox cars right next to her crib, just in case she feels like joining too."

The couple welcomed their second child last week

Carrie also paid tribute to NHS staff who helped deliver Romy, adding: "We are so, so grateful."

Meanwhile, the couple, who tied the knot in May, are already proud parents to son Wilfred, who was born in April 2020.

Last Thursday, a spokeswoman for the pair confirmed the baby's arrival. The statement read: "The Prime Minister and Mrs Johnson are delighted to announce the birth of a healthy baby girl at a London hospital earlier today.

"Both mother and daughter are doing very well. The couple would like to thank the brilliant NHS maternity team for all their care and support."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.